Sudan arrests more opposition figures amid calls for new protests



February 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese authorities Tuesday have arrested more opposition leaders hours after calls for new protests in Khartoum.

Opposition sources told Sudan Tribune that the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) have arrested Wajdi Saleh, a lawyer and leading member of the Ba’th Party from his office in Khartoum and Najla Mohamed Ali, a leading member of the Civil Society Initiative (CSI) group.

The arrest of the two opponents follows a series of arrests of opposition leaders from the Sudanese Congress Party, Sudanese Communist Party and National Umma Party. All these forces organised three protests against the increase of bread price last January.

The arrest of the two opposition figures also intervenes after calls by the alliance of opposition groups to demonstrate on Thursday in Jackson Square, a rallying point for a large number of public transport vehicles in the centre of Khartoum.

"The will of our people and their desire for freedom and change cannot be broken," the opposition coalition said in a statement released on Monday.

The statement further called on the Sudanese to get out on the streets stressing that Thursday demonstration would be "an extension of the calls of the opposition forces and their previous activities for dignity, freedom and peace, which will only be achieved by the fall of the regime".

The EU diplomats in Khartoum and the EU parliament said concerned by the "prolonged detention without charge or trial" of opposition leader and activists. Also, they called on the Sudanese government to release them or bring them to justice.

