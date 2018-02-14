February 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Commission said the United States would soon join donor countries supporting the implementation of its programmes.

Children disarming in Tora North Darfur, on 26 July 2009. (Photo by Olivier Chassot- UNAMID)

The DDR commissioner Salah al-Tayeb said a number of new donors would implement DDR projects through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which is the commission’s main partner.

He told the official news agency SUNA Wednesday, they expect the U.S. to join the list of donors following recent meetings between the DDR and a delegation from the U.S. Department of Defence during which the latter stressed support for the commission’s programmes.

Last October, Washington removed economic sanctions on Sudan in line with a five-track engagement reached in December 2016, including the cessation of hostilities in the conflict areas, the humanitarian access to civilians in the war zones, cooperation to address regional conflicts and the support of U.S. counterterrorism efforts.

Al-Tayeb added the meeting of the national council to coordinate the disarmament and demobilization has recently approved the 2018 plan of the DDR.

He pointed out that the plan aims to increase the number of the already reintegrated 6,000 ex-fighters and demobilize more than 2,000 others.

According to al-Tayeb, the DDR has recently established a demobilization camp for 900 fighters from the rebel movements, Sudanese army and the popular defence forces in South Darfur.

He added two more camps would be opened in South and West Darfur in coordination with the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) to reintegrate 1,200 ex-fighters.

(ST)