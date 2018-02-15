Exclude Kiir, Machar from coalition gov’t: rights body

February 14, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese human rights body wants the new Transitional Government of National Unity to exclude the incumbent President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

The Center for Peace and Justice (CPJ) says excluding the two leaders will enhance the working relation in coalition government.

“Experiences have shown that they [Kiir and Machar] cannot work together anymore, and it was clear when President Kiir tried to assassinate Riek Machar on 8, July, 2016,” said CPJ’s executive director, Anthony Tito.

The outspoken human rights activist wants the incumbent leader and his main political rival to instead nominate senior officials from their respective parties to run the government during the transition period.

“President Salva Kiir should resign from presidency and nominate one of his senior officials from SPLM [ruling party] and the SPLM -IO [armed opposition] should nominate person to first vice president position, while Taban Deng and Wani Igga be accommodate as assistants to the president and their role is to follow up on the implementation of council of ministers decision,” stressed Tito.

The other option, he said, is to maintain both Machar and President Kiir, but need to be monitored by the international community.

(ST)