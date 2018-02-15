 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 15 February 2018

Family of detained NUP leader sounds alarm over her deteriorating health conditions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The family of the Secretary-General of the National Umma Party(NUP), Sara Nugdalla, expressed deep concern about her health after the refusal of the security services to transfer her to a clinic where she is treated.

JPEG - 14.1 kb
Sarah Nugdalla (ST)

On 18 January, the National Security and Intelligence Services (NISS) arrested the 63-year opponent from her house in Wad-Nobawi neighbourhood of Omdurman 24 hours after a demonstration organized by the NUP to protest against the rising prices.

"We have been informed today that Sarah Nugdalla is in critical conditions. She has been suffering from severe pneumonia due to the poor conditions of her detention while NISS officials refuse to authorize her transfer to a hospital where she has received treatment since almost a year," said the family in s statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The detainee suffers from diabetes and blood pressure. In addition last year she underwent stent placement for coronary heart disease which requires remaining under medical supervision by specialist doctors, according to the statement.

The Sudanese authorities have arrested several opposition leaders from the opposition groups to prevent them from mobilising the Sudanese angered by the recent austerity measures the government has implemented since the beginning of 2018.

The family pointed to Nugdalla’s deteriorating conditions saying the Sudanese regime and it security apparatus are responsible for Nugdallah safety and health.

"They are directly and personally responsible (for her safety), as she is held without legal basis and under unknown conditions of detention."

Also, the family declared its uncompromising refusal to transfer Nugdallah for treatment in any NISS medical facility and stressed on her right to choose where to receive treatment.

"Any delay in the transfer of Mrs Sarah Nugdalla to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment will be considered a deliberate desire of the leadership of the regime, including NISS officials to murder him through a slow death," said the family.

Sarah’s brother, Abdel Rahman Nugdalla has been in a coma since 2003 after torture in the Sudanese government prisons.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 February 10:48, by igai_mayen

    IT GOT BE HIM. DINKA PEOPLE AND NUER PEOPLE. OH MY GOD I CAN SEE THEIR FACES.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What to do with Salah? 2018-02-14 05:39:22 By Magdi El Gizouli In a flattering piece from 1973 the New York Times picked up one of Jafaar Nimayri’s nicknames. Sudan's president from 1969 to 1985 was known as “Sartana”, the hero of a series (...)

It’s time to call off peace talks and declare regime change in South Sudan 2018-02-13 20:49:51 By J. Nguen The question today is not whether the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCISS) be revived or not, but rather, it’s whether those who (...)

James Dak’s death penality is absolute miscarriage of justice 2018-02-13 20:03:23 By Deng Gai Gatluak The death sentence and 20 years life imprisonment against James Gatdet Dak is illegal and politically motivated. The Transitional Constitution of South Sudan (TCSS), 2011 is (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.