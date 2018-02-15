February 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United States embassy in Khartoum said alarmed by the continued arrest of Sudanese opponents and activists following a series of protests against the decision to cut subsidies on basic commodities.

U.S. embassy in Khartoum

" The United States Embassy in Sudan is deeply concerned by the continued arrests and detentions of hundreds of political leaders, activists and ordinary citizens, " said a statement issued by the embassy on Thursday.

The mission further said that many of the detainees are held in "inhumane and degrading conditions, and without access to lawyers or family’’.

Following the increase in bread price, the Sudanese opposition parties organised three protests last January and one on 7 February. Also, activists plan to carry out the fifth one on 15 February.

The security service in order to prevent the protest used to detain some opposition figures and activists to demobilize the protesters and foil the demonstration.

Activists estimate that over two hundred have been arrested without charge or trial. Among them, the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party Omer al-Digair, Sudanese Communist Party political secretary Mohamed al-Khatib and National Umma Party secretary general Sarah Nugdalla.

The security service also arrested a laureate of the European Parliament Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Sudanese lawyer and activist Salih Mahmoud Osman.

The US. embassy underscored the right of every Sudanese right to enjoy fundamental freedoms, including the rights to peacefully assemble without recrimination

It further pointed to the importance of human rights and freedoms in the ongoing dialogue between the two countries to normalize bilateral relations and removal of the remaining sanctions.

"The United States remains committed to working with Sudan for progress on a range of issues, to include protecting human rights and freedoms for all Sudanese, in support of a peaceful and democratic Sudan," said the embassy.

(ST)