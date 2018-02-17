 
 
 
Revitalization parties need to do more for sustainable peace in South Sudan: Troika

February 16, 2018 (JUBA) - The Troika countries Friday urged the parties to the IGAD-mediated High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) to do more on the outstanding security and governance arrangements in order to reach a meaningful agreement.

JPEG - 18.3 kb
The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

The Ethiopian-led mediation team decided to suspend the second phase of the revitalization process and pledged to reconvene the discussions within two or three weeks according to the Ethiopian News Agency.

“Our common endeavour in consultations must continue so as to maintain the momentum.” said the Ethiopian state minister of foreign affairs Hirut Zemene who was speaking to reporters on behalf of the chairperson of IGAD council of ministers.

For their part, the Troika welcomed the parties’ constructive efforts to conclude a deal but stressed that more concessions are needed to make sustainable progress towards peace

"The Troika calls on all parties to reconvene as soon as possible, without preconditions, to address the important security and governance arrangements that are essential for peace," said a statement released by the three facilitators of the process after the suspension of the talks.

In return, they advised the parties to set as priorities the separation of powers, dispute resolution and reconciliation mechanisms, service delivery, and accountability.

"We call on the parties to develop practical security arrangements that end violence and build confidence, and set out a realistic path to broader security sector reform," stressed the joint statement of issued by the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

The South Sudanese government on Thursday rejected a proposal calling to establish a collegial leadership body including four vice-presidents led by President Salva Kiir. Also, the opposition groups called the removal of President Kiir during the transitional period saying he hinders the implementation of the peace agreement.

With the failure of the parties to reach a deal on a permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements, the mediators strongly advised the parties to review their positions and come up with ideas to close the prevailing gaps.

Also, the Troika, which includes two permanent members of the UN Security Council urged the parties to honour their pledge to not resume the fighting and to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement reached last December.

"We take note and support the intention by IGAD and the African Union to identify and impose consequences on those undermining peace as soon as possible and we stand ready to support them in their efforts," they further said.

The peace guarantors further recalled the need to release the political prisoners and prisoners of war saying this measure is part of the signed cessation of hostilities agreement.

"The parties must also allow unfettered access for Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) monitors and for humanitarian assistance and aid workers responding to Africa’s worst humanitarian crisis" it added.

(ST)

  • 17 February 09:33, by Koryom2

    Fellows, this so-called "high revitalization forum (HRRF)" Is a waste of their times & our times & with their damn so-called ; game is over fellows.

    repondre message

    • 17 February 10:18, by jubaone

      Kuch aka Koryom2,
      Oh yes, game over and we breakup. I have often stated that ultimately, SS must split and each takes care of themselves. We in Equatoria are on "Equatexit" bcoz we are already a "nation state" with different ethnicities that have lived peacefully with each other. Equatoria is bigger than most African states or even Rwanda and Burundi combined. Dont need jienges for our developmen

      repondre message

      • 17 February 11:08, by Koryom2

        "Oh yes, game over and we breakup"
        Chap, where are you fools going to go to? Do you fools really think Equatoria is going to be *independence from the rest of South Sudan?* You are lying big time fools. By the way, we here in our Nilotic plains; we don’t like the evil white Americans; English people; their evil juus, and some some of their creepy allies in between>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 February 11:20, by jubaone

          Kuch aka koryom2,
          Just think of developing your junk states like Jonglei, which have wide plains and you can endlessly graze the few cows you got b4 the Murles snatch them. I knew it, without Equatoria, you are just as worthless as morning shit. That is a scary thought eh!

          repondre message

