February 17, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan President, Salva Kiir on Friday removed the country’s police chief as well as two state governors.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Kiir’s directive was announced on the state-owned television (SSBC).

The South Sudanese leader appointed Majak Akech Malok as the country’s Inspector General of Police, replacing Saeed Chawul Lom.

Malok was director general of nationality, passport and immigration.

Kiir, in a separate directive, removed Tonj state governor Akech Tong Aleu and his Yei River state counterpart, David Lokonga Moses, replacing replaced them with Anthony Bol Madut and Emanuel Adil respectively.

The president also removed nine ambassadors from service in the ministry of foreign affairs. They included George Francis Nazario, Emanuel Yohanis Yor, Christopher Leonard Jada, Mohamed Ismail Faraj, Jago Arop Yor, Nyawaragak Joshua Dei Weang, Zahra Mohamed Hassan, Kamal John and Isaac Weal Majak.

The South Sudanese leader’s directive gave no reasons for the new changes.

