February 17, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan President, Salva Kiir on Friday removed the country’s police chief as well as two state governors.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Kiir’s directive was announced on the state-owned television (SSBC).

The South Sudanese leader appointed Majak Akech Malok as the country’s Inspector General of Police, replacing Saeed Chawul Lom.

Malok was director general of nationality, passport and immigration.

Kiir, in a separate directive, removed Tonj state governor Akech Tong Aleu and his Yei River state counterpart, David Lokonga Moses, replacing replaced them with Anthony Bol Madut and Emanuel Adil respectively.

The president also removed nine ambassadors from service in the ministry of foreign affairs. They included George Francis Nazario, Emanuel Yohanis Yor, Christopher Leonard Jada, Mohamed Ismail Faraj, Jago Arop Yor, Nyawaragak Joshua Dei Weang, Zahra Mohamed Hassan, Kamal John and Isaac Weal Majak.

The South Sudanese leader’s directive gave no reasons for the new changes.

(ST)

  • 18 February 06:36, by mathah mayen

    delect it frofile

    repondre message

    • 18 February 10:46, by Jubaa5

      2 separate armies is important at moment because it needs screening of the rebels and that of goverment army.
      You canot joining 2 armies together right away,it doesent make sense. Some soldiers need counselling and trainning before joining national army. some are criminals ,some are sick and some are old. separate army at least one year.It needs selections ,The whole of south sudan how many

      repondre message

    • 18 February 10:51, by Jubaa5

      2 armies is not the problem,the problems is Salva wants to kill dr riek machar.2 separate armies is important at moment because it needs screening of the rebels and that of goverment army.
      You canot joining 2 armies together right away,it doesent make sense. Some soldiers needs counselling and trainning before joining national army. some are criminals ,some are sick and some are old.

      repondre message

  • 18 February 07:57, by Mayendit

    I disagree with the appointment of Anthony Bol Madut Bol as a governor of Tonj State, because he is too rude, alluding, favoritism, uneducated, a killer and nepotism who love to divided people even when it is simple thing. President Kiir made wrong choice. Victor Atem Atem was a good choice and best person on Gagrial State but Bol Madut Bol is unacceptable in Tonj State. There are educated in Tonj

    repondre message

  • 18 February 08:06, by Mayendit

    I think the appointment of gen, Anthony Bol Madut Bol indicated that, president Salve Kiir Mayardit is not looking for those people who are absolutely more qualified educators to help him shape up the meltdown that economic and broken government system. Bol Madut is a primary 4 late English and has nothing in his mind than killing people and there is nothing he will contribute to State building T.

    repondre message

    • 18 February 08:33, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      What else did you expect? Nothing and that is why your junk jienge states will remain just open luaks, chaos, disorderly and anarchy. Even monkeys have a degree of order and system. This explains the fact that, even without war in Jiengeland, with all looted monies, nothing ever will happen. You have to be developed bcoz, you can’t do that on your own. Worthless

      repondre message

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)

Without meaningful change Sudan will descend into chaos 2018-02-16 11:14:31 Economic failures, armed conflicts, and power struggles within the regime have pushed Sudan towards a tipping point By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis has reached its worst since the coup (...)

What to do with Salah? 2018-02-14 05:39:22 By Magdi El Gizouli In a flattering piece from 1973 the New York Times picked up one of Jafaar Nimayri’s nicknames. Sudan's president from 1969 to 1985 was known as “Sartana”, the hero of a series (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
