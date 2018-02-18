 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 18 February 2018

Abolish law on death penalty, body tells S. Sudan MPs

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 17, 2018 (JUBA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), a South Sudanese human rights body, has urged lawmakers the raise a motion calling for abolition of the death penalty from the country’s transitional constitution.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

In a statement, CPJ’s executive director, Tito Anthony said lawmakers needed to be pushed to ensure the death penalty is scrapped off.

“Rights to life are one of inalienable and inherent rights that cannot be terminate or restricted, at any time and place or for any reasons,” said Tito.

“People will not learn the lesson from what they have done if you just sentence them to death, you need to punish someone for at least years in jail so that the jailed person will be able to transform himself [or herself] to a better person once released,” he added.

According to Tito, a jail sentence is not to punish individuals, but meant to transform any arrested person to a better person in society.

A South Sudan court on Monday sentenced the former spokesman of the rebel leader, Riek Machar to death, citing multiple provisions in the constitution as the basis upon which the verdict was reached.

Dak was facing several charges, including accusations of treason, several months after was unlawfully transferred from Kenya to South Sudan in November 2016. He spent over seven months in solitary confinement before finally being charged with abetment, treason, publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to South Sudan, and undermining the authority of or insulting President Salva Kiir

The lead-defence lawyer in the case, Monyluak Alor Kuol described the verdict as a political decision.

"I do call on president kiir not to sign the death warrant of James Gatdet, for it a political case that can be handle with the peace Revitalization, in fact Gatdet should be release be now as to show government commitment to Cession of Hostilities Agreement," said CPJ’s executive director.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 February 10:47, by Jubaa5

    2 separate armies is important at moment because it needs screening of the rebels and that of goverment army.
    You canot joining 2 armies together right away,it doesent make sense. Some soldiers need counselling and trainning before joining national army. some are criminals ,some are sick and some are old. separate army at least one year.It needs selections ,The whole of south sudan how many

    repondre message

  • 18 February 12:31, by Habibi

    Didn’t read the whole article, but I am generally against the death penalty. There is always the possibility of people being innocent and yes, it happened multiple times when the accused murderers were found to be innocent after capital punishment. Capital punishment does not deter crime, look at crime stats in US compared to EU countries... I hope south sudan abolishes capital punishment and that

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)

Without meaningful change Sudan will descend into chaos 2018-02-16 11:14:31 Economic failures, armed conflicts, and power struggles within the regime have pushed Sudan towards a tipping point By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis has reached its worst since the coup (...)

What to do with Salah? 2018-02-14 05:39:22 By Magdi El Gizouli In a flattering piece from 1973 the New York Times picked up one of Jafaar Nimayri’s nicknames. Sudan's president from 1969 to 1985 was known as “Sartana”, the hero of a series (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.