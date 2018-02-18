Sudan, Germany discuss bilateral relations



February 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has discussed with the German State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Walter Lindner ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two diplomats have met in Germany on the sidelines of the 54th edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), a major global forum for the discussion of security policy.

Ghandour has praised Germany’s efforts to support peace in Sudan especially in Darfur region, pointing to the hosting of a series of informal consultations between Sudan and Darfur groups in Berlin.

The German government which is a facilitator for the African Union efforts to end armed conflicts in Sudan hosted several meetings in the past for the opposition groups or between the government and opposition.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir, Ghandour invited German companies to invest in Sudan, pointing to the return of Siemens conglomerate to the Sudanese market.

For his part, Lindner stressed the special relations with Sudan, noting his country’s commitment to continue its efforts to converge views of the Sudanese government and Darfur movements.

He praised Sudan’s positive role in achieving regional stability, urging German companies to invest in Sudan and promote economic relations between the two countries.

(ST)