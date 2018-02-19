 
 
 
Security meeting for three Darfur states to be held next month: governor

February 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Governor of Central Darfur State Ja’afar Abdel-Hakam Sunday said a security forum bringing together security committees of North, South and Central Darfur would be held in Nertiti area of Jebel Marra next month.

Central Darfur governor, Jaafar Abdel Hakam (Photo SUNA)

Following his meeting with the Vice-President Hassabo Abdel-Rahman in Khartoum, Abdel-Hakam said the former would attend the forum which will discuss security issues and the positive impact of the disarmament campaign in the region.

He pointed out that he briefed Abdel-Rahman on the negative phenomena following the implementation of the disarmament campaign in the locality of west Jebel Marra.

The governor added he also presented a report to the Vice President on recent attacks by rebels against cattle herders in the west of Jebel Marra.

“The Vice President decided to hold a security forum in March with the participation of the security committees of South, North and Central Darfur,” he said

In 2016, the government said that its forces defeated the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nour but admitted the existence of some rebel pockets in the mountainous Jebel Marra area and stopped its military operations particularly the air attacks which affect civilians also.

In June 2017, the UN Security Council extended the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) mandate for another year and redefined its mandate to play a double role.

In Jebel Marra, the force has to continue to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of emergency relief. In the other areas of Darfur, the mission has to focus on stabilising the situation.

A tripartite committee on Darfur peacekeeping force decided to establish a UNAMID base in Jebel Marra taking into account the presence of SLM-AW fighters. The rebel group refuses to join the peace process or to declare a truce.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million are displaced.

(ST)

