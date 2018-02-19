 
 
 
Monday 19 February 2018

Juba calls to allow president to remove ministers of interim cabinet

February 19, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan government Monday said it was facing difficulties with the peace agreement as the President who appoints the ministers of the transitional cabinet does not have the power to dismiss them.

JPEG - 16.8 kb
South Sudan former cabinet affairs minister Deng Alor Koul(Photo: Moses Lomoyat)

As the political forces are engaging in the revitalization process which aims to review the peace deal of August 2015 and to amend it, the faction of the SPLM-government loyal to President Kiir is now raising matters that it believes problematic, in a way to defend itself against the repeated accusations of obstructing the smooth implementation of the deal.

In statements to Sudan Tribune over the outstanding matters they have raised in Addis Ababa during the first round of the second phase of the revitalization process, Presidential Adviser Tor Deng Mawien pointed to the case of Foreign Minister Deng Alor who represents the SPLM former political detainees fact.

He said Minister Alor instead of defending the government political options and orientation he is still acting as a political opponent.

“You know the government has discovered a very big problem with the 2015 peace Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS). That agreement does not allow his Excellency the President of the Republic to make changes in the cabinet without the approval of the party which nominated the minister," said the presidential adviser on decentralization affairs and inter-governmental linkage.

The case in point is the issue of the minister of foreign affairs. This is the guy who goes out to join his group who are calling for the exclusion of the President from any government. They are also calling for placement of the country under the trusteeship of the United Nations, yet he is still part of the same government. He has forgotten that he is the foreign minister in the Transitional Government of National Unity which requires him to promote its activities,” he further stressed.

The presidential adviser was referring to replacement and removal procedures in the ARCSS which provides that "Each Party may remove its representatives in the Council of Ministers and nominate replacements by notifying the President and the First Vice President, with at least fourteen (14) days notice".

Mawien expressed hope that the next agreement would give the president powers to make changes in the cabinet without seeking approval from the nominating party, although the party would still make a nomination to the position from which changes have been made or making swapping.

Recently, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth told a local newspaper that the government wants the Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Alor Kuol to resign on the ground of lobbying secretly for targeted Western sanctions against government officials.

In an interview with Al-Maugif Arabic newspaper, Minister Lueth claimed that Minister Deng Alor has been stepping up his lobbying for sanctions against South Sudan.

“We want him to resign from his position, but he does not want to do so,” Lueth said.

However, the government spokesman admitted that foreign minister cannot be removed from his ministerial position because he was appointed according to the 2015 peace agreement.

In October 2017, a twenty-member group of pro-government supporters have written a petition letter asking President Salva Kiir to remove from office Foreign Minister Deng Alor Kuol, claiming the latter was advancing regime change views.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 February 23:12, by lino

    It is not the minister who will resign, but the whole Transitional Government! Make it tough for all, General Kiir should leave the seat immediately and nominate someone like Wani or Kuol Manyang to run the government and till revitalization process is achieved with a New Peace Agreement including all new political and military opposition forces including Gen. Malong’s group and others!!!

    repondre message

    • 19 February 23:13, by lino

      South Sudan still has a long walk to freedom and peace!!!

      repondre message

  • 20 February 00:40, by Mayendit

    Here is we go, removed and appointed, dismissed and appointed. Let the accuser be investigated first so that, the proof will satisfying Public before shouting on air for removing Foreign Minister Affairs. South Sudanese people are getting too shames indeed, the way that government is running the system, people seem to lacking on how to do thing like the way others people does their things.

    repondre message

  • 20 February 01:15, by john akeen

    Yes president should have more power to dismiss anyone who doesn’t do his/her job right, South Sudanese people should agree on that if they want good hurt workers that can do a good job for them. Oh by the way South Sudan gov should do what they have to do for their people and instead of paying attention to Rebels, Rebels wants war and people wants good service

    repondre message

    • 20 February 01:24, by lino

      You Akeen and alike become out of your mind!!! If the Kiir’s Government is really doing the will of people, South Sudan would have not got into these messy situations!!!
      From the bottom up, they are doing the will of Khartoum and Kampala if you would to get it right!!! Keep crying rebels...rebels like Khartoum in 90’s and till you meet your fate soon!!! You are getting cornered!!! Revitalization.

      repondre message

      • 20 February 01:40, by South South

        lino, you are one person who does not have single position. Pick one side and stand with it. Threatening people about war in South Sudan is simply naive because both sides will face it, not government of South Sudan alone. If rebels refuse peace and think that war will earn them power, then let them try.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



