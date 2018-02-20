South Sudan rebels release two Kenyan pilots

February 19, 2018 (MALAKAL) - South Sudanese rebels have released the two Kenyan pilots in their custody after receiving compensation for the family of a civilian killed when their plane crashed in Akobo, a town in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, a rebel spokesperson said.

South Sudan’s former vice-president turned rebel leader, Riek Machar, says regional sanctions could effectively end conflict in the country (Photo: Reuters)

The plane crashed in January, killing a woman and several livestock.

The rebel’s deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel, was quoted saying that $107,700 (Sh10.9 million) was paid as compensation.

"I have just confirmed now that pilots have been released by the local leaders of Akobo after they received a full compensation from the Kenya delegates," Lam told Reuters on Monday.

"That is not a ransom. It is just a compensation requested not by the SPLA-IO [South Sudan armed opposition army] but by the families of the deceased and the owners of the properties. All we did as SPLM-IO [South Sudan armed opposition movement] is just to facilitate the exchange and provide security for the pilots,” he further stressed.

The Kenyan foreign affairs officials were not available to comment.

More than three million South Sudanese have been displaced since conflict broke out in the country in December 2013. An estimated up 4 million people at the brink of facing starvation, aid agencies say.

