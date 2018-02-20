 
 
 
South Sudan government denies giving food to returnees

February 19, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan government has denied reports that it supplies food and free transport to refugees returning from neighboring Uganda upon their arrival to the war-torn nation.

South Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their home country wait to be transported to Uganda’s Arua district settlement camp on 6 January 2014 (Photo: AFP/Isaac Kasamani)

“The government does not provide any assistance to the returnees, but works with aid agencies that provide food and other life-saving assistance to returnees upon arrival,”, Peter Gatwech Kulang, the undersecretary at the humanitarian affairs ministry told said Monday.

The official, however, said he was aware that some of the refugees have voluntarily returned to Yei River state since December last year.

A number of South Sudanese refugees currently residing in Northern Uganda have expressed a willingness return to the war-torn nation, upon hearing that the security situation in the country has improved.

Insufficient food rations, among others, are some of the conditions that have made life hard for some of the South Sudanese refugees.

At least 91 refugees, officials in the office of Uganda’s Prime Minister said, have said since December, voluntarily returned to South Sudan.

Joyce Amol, a refugee living in Palabek Ogili refugee settlement camp in Uganda’s Lamwo district, says living conditions at the camp are horrible.

“In order for you a human being to live well you need food, you need water you need other things to make you live like really a human being so we are lacking a lot in these camps,” she says.

Amol says she is willig, with her family, to return to South Sudan.

Peter Elija, a refugee living in a Kyriandongo refugee settlement camp, says he has not heard from friends who went back in December last year that the security situation in Juba has improved.

Driliga George, a refugee living in Palorinya refugee settlement camp, says his financial situation in Uganda is worsening every day.

He, for instance, said the food rations he receives from aid agencies are not enough to feed him and the rest of his family members.

According to Solomon Osakana, a district refugee desk officer in the office of the prime minister, at least 71 refugees from South Sudan registered to return to the war-torn East African nation in December.

“The government of South Sudan was giving something small food which they have to encourage people to go back, each time they go there to pick some food and I think they were listening to the radio the government has promised them some transport and food for those who are going back to South Sudan,” he said.

The government of South Sudan has, however, disputed the claims.

Titus Jogo, another refugee desk officer in the office of the prime minister in Adjumani district, said his office documented at least 20 South Sudanese refugees who left the camps to return home.

“Around last year, we registered at least 71 refugees who returned mainly to Juba,” he added.

Ugandan officials have advised refugees who want to return home to ensure they are returning to areas of South Sudan that are safe.

  • 20 February 09:33, by Koryom2

    Gatwech Kulang,
    When are some of you Nuer lazies going to stop begging to be fed always fed by others & start growing your damn own food? Does the government of Uganda, Kenya, ethiopia & other countries in Africa give free money or free food to their citizens? Nil, But some of our Nuers as always are living 1000 years behind the rest of World>>>

    • 20 February 09:39, by Koryom2

      Some of my Nuer low-lives, some of our Equatorians & most of the Shilluks traitors, if we were to be believing in your Ngundeng Biong fantasies & love of other people’s & countries free things. Our country would still be under our so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan would still be loitering around up to this day in our country>>>

    • 20 February 09:44, by Koryom2

      What were you fools fighting for? You were used by our arch enemy, the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan during ou genuine war of independence & most of you were paid with free food rations to fight the SPLA & that was why the cloned so-called arabs managed to take the SPLM/A back for over ten from matching to Khartoum>>>

      • 20 February 09:50, by Koryom2

        some of you Nuers were not alone in the betrayal of our country & our people, other traitors like Fertits, Shilluks, the Murles & lots of them in the then greater Eastern Equatoria were used as proxies by our arch enemy in return for free food rations & arms to fight the SPLM/A. And these days, the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their evil allies even here in our own region>>>

        • 20 February 09:56, by Koryom2

          would want to be using some of you idiots in our country in order that they can proxy use you as their their damn pawns/foot soldiers to crawl their evil selves into our country like what the evils have done in DRC, CAR, Libya & are currently doing it in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine or Venezuela>>>>

          • 20 February 10:03, by Koryom2

            the plunder of other people’s resources & to control other peoples. Our Nuer cousins, here in our Nilotic plains we are going to show the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & their Arabs of gulf Arab states in our country whatsoever. Some of our Nuer fools, some of our Equatorian idiots or Shilluks>>>

            • 20 February 10:09, by Koryom2

              You have been honestly informed, to get the hell out of these filthy so-called UN POCs sites & start growing your damn own foods---there is no more in our country. We have thoroughly crushed your damn so-called SPLM-IO fools. What is being peddled around in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa so-called "high level revitalization forum (HLRF)" is all about the evil corporate America, the UK>>

              • 20 February 10:15, by Koryom2

                their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between to crawl their evil selves back into our country & the evils think we are going to allow this to happen in our country & to our people, good luck to the evils? The evils are playing with fire though, and they are wasting their damn times & our times though.

                • 20 February 12:22, by Khent

                  Koryom

                  You need professional help, mate. The hundreds of thousands of South Sudanese that fled to Sudan’s White Nile State and to Khartoum itself since 2013 are overwhelmingly Dinka from Renk, Melut, Baliet and Pigi. The people that fled South Sudan into Darfur are also Dinka. This is also true of the citizenry that fled to Darfur. Why didn’t the Dinka feed themselves?

                  • 20 February 13:46, by Koryom2

                    Mr. Khent,
                    The Dinkas have a lot of cattle than Uganda, Kenya & Darfur combine. But our people’s love of our cattle like people & thinking; that the UN free food ration is good for them, is what caused the current problem in our country & against our people----greed is creeping in, into our country Mr. Kenyang II & Mr. Khent>>>

                    • 20 February 14:23, by Khent

                      Koryom

                      If you’re aware that the Dinka have been obscenely stupid, then why on earth did you point your grubby little fingers at others? You seem to think that the ’government’ had no role to play in agriculture and livestock; the ’government’ (among many things) should have invested billions into agriculture by building dams, vaccinating cattle...

                  • 20 February 13:59, by Koryom2

                    Mr. Khent,
  • 20 February 11:44, by Kenyang ll

    Kuch/Koryom 2,
    Your schizophrenia is in late stage -get help! For the article, one thought Gatwech Kulang works for Kiir regime and was reacting to certain report correcting that although government’s helping credits should be accorded to aid agencies. what really has that to do with Nuer! Since we’re here, for one you are Dinka Bor! Are you NOT SHAME to insult others for being refugees?

    • 20 February 13:31, by Koryom2

      Kenyang ll & Khent,
      What do you fellows think? Salva shred himself to pieces & distribute his ’body pieces’ to every coward who would want to sell our country to their foreign masters?

      • 20 February 13:51, by Khent

        Koryom

        You’re precious ’President’ has already sold the country to Kampala and Khartoum; we lost Abyei, Kafia Kingi and a dozen or so other areas due to Salva’s stupidity, myopia, corruption, nepotism and weakness. I know, you’re going to claim that this had nothing to do with Salva Kiir and that he’s entirely innocent. Your camp are the traitors that stole $20 billion dollars...

