UN official hails security improvement in Darfur

UNAMID peacekeepers on patrol in Sortony, North Darfur on 10 Nov 2016 (UNAMID Photo)
February 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, has praised improvement of security situation in Darfur region especially the status of women.

According to Ashorooq TV, Patten on Tuesday met with the governor of North Darfur State Abdel-Wahid Youssef and his cabinet in El-Fasher.

She pointed out that her visit to Darfur aims to inspect the security situation on the ground, saying a joint statement with the Sudanese government on combating sexual violence would be issued during the coming days.

Patten stressed the UN determination to end sexual violence in conflict areas, pointing to Sudan’s government strong political will to fighting against gender-based violence.

For his part, Youssef underscored the stability of security situation in Darfur saying life has returned to normal at all levels.

He added his government focus has now shifted to development programmes and reconciliation among the various tribes to amend the social fabric.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

