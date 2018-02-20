 
 
 
Tuesday 20 February 2018

South Sudan opposition blames government for failure to reach peace deal

February 20, 2018 (JUBA) - The coalition of nine opposition groups said a peace agreement could have been reached during the first round of the second phase of the revitalization forum if the government did not make impossible demands.

The opening session of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 18, 2017 (ST)

According to the release, the government made a host of demands to distract attention from discussing the root causes of the conflict.

The opposition groups pointed to the attacks on the rebel positions in Equatoria, Bahr el Ghazal and Jonglei regions saying the purpose of the military operations was to portray the SPLM-Io as not interested in peace. Further, they said the government’s refusal to ink the declaration of principles was another indicator of the lack of interest.

“The government delegation also made a host of demands, including rejecting demilitarizing Juba and the major towns, dissolution of the sector in order to allow reconstitution of the army in a way reflective of different faces and ethnicities in the country”, the statement stressed.

On 16 February, the mediators suspended the talks to revitalize the South Sudan peace agreement after 11 days of discussions on the security and constitutional and governance matters without tangible progress.

Nyaba blamed the government delegation for insisting on maintaining the status quo, clearly undermining efforts aimed at advancing in institutional reforms and coming out with the system of governance.

The suspension was followed by a vigorous statement from the Troika countries who are engaged in the process besides the IGAD mediators.

The facilitators pressed the parties to do more on the outstanding security and governance arrangements in order to reach a meaningful agreement. Also, they called on the IGAD and African Union to identify those who violate the cessation of hostilities agreement expressing their readiness to back sanctions at the UN Security Council.

After the suspension of the talks, South Sudanese government officials sought to explain their positions and made several statements in this respect, stressing that the peace agreement is difficult to implement.

In a separate but related view, by Peter Adwok Nyaba former higher education minister and a leading member of SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar expressed doubt on the possibility to hold credible elections after the end of the transitional period by the end of May 2018.

" Even if it was possible to conduct elections during the rainy season, it would be a futile exercise as there are more than four million South Sudanese living in refugee camps in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, the Central African Republic and DR Congo. It would not be possible to bring them back to partake in elections in such a short time," he said.

So in the case that the high-level revitalization forum ends in an agreement, he proposed to establish a new transitional period focusing on reconciliation and repatriation and resettlement of refugees before to hold elections.

  • 20 February 21:47, by Kush Natives

    Because you rebels talk like babe that have nothing to loose from his/her mom. Now, you start blaming the government, because you’re literally losing hope, you have told you overtime, that peace is the only viable alternative option to end the conflict, but you idiots act like monkeys and rats. We wouldn’t accept your stupid trashy demand.

    • 20 February 21:56, by lino

      Haha!!! The Government should sign the Principles first brother! Then men can talk after; else they will be the only to blame!!! Kiir in a hot 💦 water!!! Accept or Exist? Choose one!!!

      • 21 February 02:03, by South South

        Kiir will not accept that stupid call to sign stupid documents. Anyway, the document is an optional, leave it there. There are 3 things rebels need to remember very well.
        1- Presidency is for kiir
        2- SPLA is the only army in South Sudan
        3- Finance: SPLM seat
        Peter Adwok Nyaba, is an old man who lose his mind, let’s not waste our time talking about him. Rebels can talk day and night as they want

    • 21 February 02:29, by Games

      Exotic Kush
      Even the IGAD, AU and others clearly stated it was the government was obstacles for peace. You are absolutely right on that IO has nothing to lose. It is your government would continuously lossing everything if they are not going to accepte IGAD leading
      peace proposal

  • 21 February 01:44, by john akeen

    Rebels like. We blame you gov for chasing us away from the City and now we’re acting like monkeys because of you and we blame you for keeping us in the bushes for long time, we blame you for not accepting our stupid demands or idea, we blame you for our mistakes because you’re our gov, we blame you for everything that you can imagine of,because it’s looks like you doesn’t want to be our gov>>

    • 21 February 02:12, by john akeen

      anyways our govs are not for bogus ideas,you Rebels need to take that stupid impossible demands to the monkeys king in the bushes that you’re in, he/she the monkey king might agree with you and might sign it for you because monkeys don’t giva damn about each other, and plus you rebels are already monkeys.You need to be patience until jienga or MTN give you an order so you can return to the city

