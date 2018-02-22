Sudan accuses UNAMID of hiding Mission staff accused of sexual assault

February 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The Special Prosecutor of Darfur Crimes Al-Fatih Mohamed Tayfor has accused the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) of hiding Mission staff involved in sexual offences.

Members of the South African battalion of the UNAMID on March 9, 2008 (photo UN)

On Tuesday, Tayfor met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, Tuesday in North Darfur State capital, El-Fasher.

During the meeting, the special prosecutor said UNAMID deliberately hided and transferred the witnesses and the accused to their countries.

He pointed out that the Mission’s actions “impedes achievement of justice and contributes to impunity according to the court”.

Last November, UNAMID said it is investigating alongside the Sudanese authorities the involvement of one of its civilian staff in “sexual offences” against a female minor.

At the time, UNAMID head, Jeremiah N. Mamabolo stressed his personal commitment to protect the rights and dignity of the victim and ensure justice is done.

According to Ashorooq TV, Tayfor also accused the Mission of fabricating reports about sexual violations in Darfur, saying UNAMID didn’t cooperate with him in a number of cases.

He added the Mission should have investigated the claims it receives before it publishes them, saying those reports have never been presented to his court to ensure their authenticity.

Tayfor further accused the UNAMID of seeking to take over the role of the Sudanese police in dealing with the internal issue.

The prosecutor mentioned his court has ruled in four cases of sexual assault against military men, pointing out these crimes were committed inside the cities, not at war zones.

(ST)