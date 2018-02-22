 
 
 
Thursday 22 February 2018

Egypt says ready to enhance security in South Sudan

February 20, 2018 (CAIRO) – The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday expressed his country’s readiness to expend all efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in war-torn South Sudan.

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with South Sudanese minister for the presidency Mayiik Deng in Cairo, February 20, 2018 (Ahram Oline)

Al-Sisi’s assurance came during a meeting he held with the South Sudanese Minister for the Presidency, Mayiik Deng in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukri and the acting director of General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel attended the meeting.

The Egyptian President, his office said, also received a message from his South Sudan counterpart, Salva Kiir in which he “stressed on the distinguished relations between the two countries and South Sudan keenness to develop them and push them forward at all levels”.

“In it, Kiir expressed appreciation to Egypt’s role to maintain stability in South Sudan, in light of historic relations binding both countries," a statement by Egypt’s presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady noted.

In November last year, Egypt sponsored the signing of a declaration for the unification of two different factions of the South Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM). The declaration, which supports peace efforts to end the dispute between the rival factions and stipulates the return of refugees displaced by conflict, was signed under the auspices of Al-Sisi and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

Egypt was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence from Sudan after a self-determination referendum held in January 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 February 06:35, by Eastern

    That enhancement of security includes killing innocent civilians in the pursuit of hunting down those opposed to the regime. Ultimately, Egypt wants to appease Kiir to allow it to restart the stalled Jonglei Canal project. Kiir, being desperate to maintain his seat at J-One, would concede under the Egyptian evil machinations!

    • 22 February 06:42, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      Egypt has been arming the regime ever since but has not achieved anything substantial on the ground. It is a desperate attempt to get more Military help. Trump will simply cut down his aid to Egypt, if it it meddles in SS affairs. Egypt should be interested in what do to with it´s over 80m population with only 5% arable land. Resettle some of them to Jonglei???

      • 22 February 06:54, by South South

        jubaone,

        Egypt, Israel company and US company signed a gas deal other day which is good for 10 years. This means the relationship between Egypt and US is moving to right direction. US government is not run by useless people like IO members to cut the best relationship US has in the Middle East.

        • 22 February 08:37, by jubaone

          South South,
          As a regime supporter and with no foreign direct investments even from Egypt, things are not good for you at all. Egypt can only provide arms and weapons but has not even sent a single medical doctor to Gogrial or Aweil hospitals, not even road engineers. They know, with the kiirminal as head, NO development. I have no problems with that bcoz from nothing comes nothing

          • 22 February 09:10, by South South

            jubaone,

            Only people who struggle to get thing right in short time will continue to talk about development during war. If you want development, then let’s stop the war first.

    • 22 February 06:49, by South South

      IO members who are very desperate for everything can make nonsense statements as they want, but there is national interests between Egypt and South Sudan, that’s is the key issue here. Relationship between nations are about interests, no other way around.

    • 22 February 06:49, by South South

      IO members who are very desperate for everything can make nonsense statements as they want, but there is national interests between Egypt and South Sudan, that’s is the key issue here. Relationship between nations are about interests, no other way around.

