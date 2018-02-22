 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 February 2018

Sudan’s ruling party sacks presidential aide

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) — The ruling National Congress Party (NCP) chaired by President Omer Hassan al-Bashir has dismissed his deputy in the party and presidential assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid on Wednesday.

JPEG - 50.6 kb
Presidential Assistant, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid (SUNA Photo)

Hamid who is also the head of the Sudanese government negotiating team for peace talks to end the conflict in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states has been replaced by Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, a former minister of local governments and former North Kordofan governor.

His removal comes after a speech for President al-Bashir before the NCP Shura Council, the parliament of the ruling party, on 20 January. At the time it was reported that the President criticised his action on several matters especially the economic front.

Also, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour was annoyed by Hamid statements on Egypt’s involvement on a plot with Eritrea to overthrow the Sudanese regime.

The decision to remove Hamid was announced after a meeting of the NCP leadership office chaired by President al-Bashir.

In his first press statement after the meeting on Wednesday evening, Faisal announced his appointment and told reporters that the NCP leadership decided to set up a higher council for the macro policies and discussed the economic situation.

"The meeting discussed the economic situation and the measures taken to deal with. Also, a number of measures and decisions on the economic situation have been adopted and the executive power will implement it," said a written statement released after the meeting.

Hassan Ibrahim who is an old member of the Islamist party has been praised for his managerial skills.

In his speech before the Shura Council on 20 January, al-Bashir pointed to the economic challenges his government is facing and stressed on the need for drastic measures and to reduce the public spending.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 February 09:48, by Nubason Tima

    I quote "The meeting discussed the economic situation and the measures taken to deal with. Also, a number of measures and decisions on the economic situation" which measures?? Sudan’s pound has continued to suffer against the hard currencies for the last one year and the only measure that counts is ousting the regime, NOTHING ELSE!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)

The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.