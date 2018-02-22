 
 
 
S. Sudan's Kiir in Kampala for Heads of State summit

February 21, 2018 (KAMPALA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir is in Kampala, Uganda to attend the 19th ordinary summit of the East Africa heads of states on Thursday.

JPEG - 19.8 kb
South Sudan’s Salva Kiir and Uganda’s minister for national security Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde in Kampala, February 21, 2018 (South Sudan Press Unit)

The spokesperson for South Sudan’s presidency, Ateny Wek Ateny said it will be the first time Kiir is attending the summit as head of state since South Sudan joined the East African Community (EAC) in 2016.

The Ugandan Minister of National Security, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde received the South Sudanese leader on arrival at Entebbe airport.

The various heads of states attending the two-day summit to be held under the theme: “Enhancing Socio-Economic Development for deeper Integration of the Community,” are expected to discuss infrastructure, health financing and development in the region.

Uganda’s Minister of State for EAC Affairs, Julius Wandera Maganda said the summit will provide the political support and impetus to the EAC regional integration process and agenda, including taking stock of the implementation of directives made at previous summits.

“In addition to the summit, we are convening two other important meetings: the 4th EAC Heads of State joint Retreat on Infrastructure Development and Financing, and the first EAC Heads of States Summit on Investment in Health,” Maganda said on Tuesday.

There will also be that will incorporate separate development partners’ round table and exhibitions from 21-22 February, according to the Ugandan official.

At the end of the two days retreat, the EAC region is expected to come up with, a framework with concrete measures that will accelerate and support the attainment of the objectives of the EAC Development Strategy, the Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals in the infrastructure and health sectors.

(ST)

  22 February 07:09, by South South

    jubaone,

    Kiir is in Uganda to attend heads of state summit. Mayor of Juba does not do that.

    repondre message

    22 February 07:19, by Games

      South South
      Salva Kiir is going to Kampala to see M7 if M7 would lean Salva Kiir more cattle since his cattle were taken away by IO boys from his farm 2 years ago

      repondre message

      22 February 07:43, by South South

        Games,

        This is really very interesting to see from you. Yesterday you put out a statement that IGAD and AU are blaming government of South Sudan for the peace failed, but when I asked you to back up your claim you failed to do so. Today you are putting out another claim that Kiir’s cow were taken away by IO boys. All of us know that Kiir’s cow were transported to him home in Akon, why lying?

        repondre message

        22 February 08:15, by Games

          South South
          I don’t have to kill my available time to provide you with some websites for the evidence. IGAD has clearly Stated in the one of their articles in Sudan tribute. That the South Sudan government refused to sign a one of the security areas chapter. Majority of Salva Kiir animals taken away by IO boys and remaining few were stolen by his bodyguards and nothing reach to his own village.

          repondre message

          22 February 09:07, by South South

            Games,

            Ok, that’s good enough for me to know, you are lying.

            repondre message

    22 February 07:23, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Salva Kiir’s head is so empty. Despite that development plans by East African head of states, only Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and the rest will benefit from all things that will be discussed. South Sudan will always be attendee without any benefits just because of that headless man. All he will raise,I think, will be rebel of Riek Machar, FDs, arms embargo and individuals sanction.

      repondre message

    22 February 08:02, by Mopedi

      South Sudan.
      East Africa Community is seeking more opportunities to add suffering to our people, Integration is not a good Idea at the moment for South Sudan, because we do not have the common market with Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. what do we have that they could export? South Sudanese pound is not recognized within the region, why integrate then
      To me, South Sudan is East Africa protectorate being managed by Kiir as the appointed governor M7 and Ohuru are the colonial master.

      repondre message

      22 February 08:11, by South South

        Mopedi,

        I can see your point about South Sudan will not benefit from its membership with East Africa Group, but I totally disagree with you for blaming Kenya and Uganda for benefiting from South Sudan. The issues facing South Sudan are in South Sudan. They are not from the sky. If we do not have issues in South Sudan these countries will not get anything from us.

        repondre message

        22 February 08:44, by Mopedi

          South Sudan
          I don’t see any reason for you making up lots of nonsense in my comments because you are not an economist neither educationist or socialist. Integration always focuses on the common economy, cultures, military in which South benefit nothing apart from suffering. you need to grow before you get married to Sugar Mummy like M7 and Ohuru, otherwise, they take advantage of our economic, cultural and instability.

          repondre message

      22 February 08:19, by Mopedi

        SS currency is not valued by this South Sudan Colonial master, what are you going to share in such a forum, Mr. President? time has come for the right thing in Africa, stop pretending and learn from Jacob Jumba South Africa former President and Ethiopian Prime Minister. South Sudan is for South Sudanese, therefore, South Sudanese must be placed first not bogus deeper integration

        repondre message

        22 February 09:03, by South South

          Mopedi,

          Oh, I get you. You are an IO who is campaigning for war and very angry because Uganda is standing with South Sudanese people. Lick your own wounds and shut up. Kiir is staying as a president of South Sudan, in your face.

          repondre message

    22 February 08:26, by jubaone

      South South,
      He can travel all over the world, BUT not freely in SS. These are two different things. How often has he visited Bor, Malakal or his Gogrial village?

      repondre message

      22 February 09:06, by South South

        jubaone,

        Bor Malakal, Gogrial, Juba,Yei, Aweil and all cities and towns in South Sudan are under controlled by Kiir. He is free to visit them like last year, he visited Yei and Torit. Find something else, next.

        repondre message

        22 February 10:08, by jubaone

          South South,
          He was briefly in Yei for the centenary celebrations of the Anglican church and fled to Juba. While in Torit, he was scheduled to stay for 2 days b4 heading on to Kapwata. He hurriedly broke his tour and flew back to Juba in a helicopter. Review your facts. Forgetful? I knew you can’t store facts, just amnesic.

          repondre message

  22 February 07:14, by Games

    Doing business in South Sudan will come when we those are loves one killed in Juba because they are not from President section are all dead in battlefields

    repondre message

  22 February 11:13, by Kush Natives

    All rebels are froze under the trees in jungles, thinking that they got the privilege as government officials, thugs! You’re stacked right there. Kiir is free as wind, he fly anywhere in the planet, visiting whoever he wanted to visit. Concentrate on peace process only, don’t play with us. You’re free as well to visit your rebels elements somewhere in the jungle out there🐿🌲🕷

    repondre message

    22 February 13:01, by Mopedi

      Kush Natives
      When someone is giving personal opinion some of you simply conclude as the rebel. Such people of your caliber are loyalist rather than patriotism, this country shall remain in disarray if you never change the attitudes, you want to be a leader but lack leadership skills, want to be managers planning is an obstacle, want to be administrators corruption follow you, why GOD??????????????

      repondre message

Comment on this article



