 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 February 2018

Troika condemns break up of youth meeting in Juba

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 22, 2018 (JUBA) – The Troika members (Norway, the United Kingdom, and United States) on Thursday condemned the breaking up of youth leaders’ meeting in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

JPEG - 33.2 kb
A youth holds the South Sudanese flag as he waits for the start of independence celebrations in the capital, Juba, on 9 July 2011 (AP)

On 21 February, South Sudan national security service agents forced those attending a briefing on the results of the second round of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) held in Ethiopia, to abandon it.

“This kind of action to intimidate civil society and limit the flow of information surrounding the peace process is unacceptable and counterproductive,” the Troika said in a statement issued Thursday.

The participants were meeting with the Forum’s Youth Representative, an officially recognized stakeholder of the HLRF and signatory cessation of hostilities accord inked on 12 December, 2017.

The Troika, in the statement, reiterated the critical importance of the HLRF parties creating a conducive environment for peacemaking.

The UK, U.S and Norway called on all the parties involved in South Sudan’s conflict to make good on their promises to implement the CoH [Cessation of Hostilities] which includes provisions on protecting the rights of civilians and ensuring the protection of civil society.

It further added, “South Sudan’s people deserve peace. We urge the Government of South Sudan to respect the rights of its citizens and recognize the positive role of civil society groups”.

South Sudan Human Rights Society for Advocacy (SSHURSA) also condemned in “strongest” terms possible the breakup of the youth meeting by the security elements of the South Sudan government.

“The behaviour and acts of the security must be strongly condemned as they violate Articles 24 and 25 of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, 2011(TCSS, 2011 as amended), which respectively provide for the rights to freedom of express, association and assembly,” SSHURSA said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“There is no constitutional requirement for the notification of neither the security or the police for any meeting whatsoever except under the kangaroo security laws which were made in complete violation of the Constitution,” it added.

According to the human rights body, youth represent grassroots communities and must be allowed to get relevant information about peace processes to give correct feedback to their constituencies.

“This is in efforts to promote peace and stability in South Sudan,” it said, adding that those involved be probed and held accountable.

The South Sudan conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people since its outbreak in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 February 01:04, by lino

    Kiir and his Konyo Konyo Government are not for PEACE and they are really SPOILERS of peaceful co-existence of South Sudanese People!!!
    These flocks learned from Ghost Houses of 1990’s in Khartoum!!!
    They are afraid the Youth Leaders will blame the Government for peace failure!!!

    repondre message

    • 23 February 01:06, by South South

      Nonsense comment from IO supporters.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)

The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.