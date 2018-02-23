 
 
 
South Sudan religious leader urges President Kiir to step down

February 22, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir should relinquish power to somebody who is anti-social, very selfish and is near him, said a top religious leader in the country in an open letter released this week.

Reverand Canon Clement Janda (Photo the Standards)

Reverand Canon Clement Janda said nothing would change if President Kiir continues to remain in power

“As we are all aware you have been our leader for 13 years, since July 2005. As it is very clear the Country is worse off now than when you started it, there is no chance of the Country getting better than it descending deeper and deeper into the pit. For this reason, I am appealing to your Christian conscience to do what brave leaders do just like President Zuma of South Africa did and the Ethiopian Prime Minister”, appealed Janda.

In an open letter to President Kiir dated February 20, 2018, the prominent retired South Sudanese Anglican clergyman urged him to not to listen to the ministers of information and cabinet affairs, whom said would never bring him accurate information even if they were aware of the truth, as he said.

“I appeal to you not to listen to the like of Michael Makuei and Martin Lomuro who would rather tell you “things are well’ when in fact nothing is going right,” wrote Janda.

He said Kiir and the former First Vice President Riek Machar have never enjoyed a cordial relationship right from the beginning to continue to work under any circumstances.

“So no miracles will happen to allow you share power with him. So both of you must give South Sudanese a chance to move on without both of you,” he said.

“Since in your scheme of mind any appointment must begin by thinking of a Dinka first, a Nuer second, and maybe a Collo third, if only people like Nathale Oluak were alive, Please, do not give it to somebody who is anti-social, very selfish and is near you!,” he stressed.

Last year, Janda declined a call by President Kiir to take part in the national dialogue steering committee saying the process was not genuine and called to include all the opposition factions.

"Only when they are ready to sit together with those that they disagree, then we begin to see light at the end of the tunnel," Janda said.

(ST)

  • 23 February 07:32, by Resolution

    The father of the nation have spoken out his words stay bless Reverand Canon Clement Janda, nobody can swallow you in our presence. long live father.

    • 23 February 07:56, by jubaone

      Rev Janda,
      You are a believer, have morals and a conscience. These tailless monkeys have none. They are complacent and only happy if they can eat, sleep, shit and fornicate around. They are pretty happy with trivial body desires and have to yet develop to appreciate human values. What else must we say, that has not been said? What else must be done that has not been done? They are satan´s bastards

    • 23 February 10:30, by South South

      Father of IO is speaking.

  • 23 February 09:04, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Rev Janda has expressed the feelings of the majority of South Sudanese that have divergent political views about the country yet they converge on the points raised by this esteemed man of God.

  • 23 February 09:43, by deng

    Rev. Janda

    South Sudanese people are not all believers most of them are idols worshipers, from where do you think the change will come without God, you know how God dealt with Israel in Old Testament.I know one thing if all people don’t change their attitude there will be no good president even Kiir left the good president is always a result from good people who fear God this is the way God rule

