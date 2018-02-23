 
 
 
Pope declares day of fasting for S. Sudan, DRC

February 22, 2018 (ROME) - Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has declared February 23 a day of fasting and prayer for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan.

Pope Francis recieves the flag of South Sudan from Choul Laam (Vatican photo)

The Pope, in a message, appealed to those who are faithful to seek spiritual intervention by fasting and praying for peace this Friday.

The Pope has also invited non-Catholic faithful to play a part in the search for peace in the two countries and around the world.

The Head of the global Anglican Church, Justin Welby has also reiterated the Pope’s message, calling for peace in the two nations.

“On my visits to both countries in recent years, it’s been impossible to describe the overwhelming scale of destruction. These conflicts are causing terrible loss of life. Huge numbers of people have been forced to flee their homes, which is tearing apart families and communities,” said Welby in a statement.

“There are more than a million new internally displaced people. Famine is causing great suffering and danger. In South Sudan, up to 6 million people face starvation. Sexual violence and humiliation are being committed on the most atrocious scale in both countries,” it adds.

During his visit to South Sudan and the DRC, Welby said he met and held talks with political leaders and heard tales of people suffering.

“I visited a refugee camp in Uganda filled with South Sudanese children whose families had fled their homes to escape death,” he said.

The conflict in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million into neighbouring nations, while in the DRC hinges on President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to leave power, despite calls from the opposition and human rights activists.

(ST)

  • 23 February 08:06, by deng

    This is what South Sudanese should do in first place to conduct prayers day/night to rely on God it is where the solution will come, if we refuse to change ourselves let God change our attitude.

    • 23 February 09:22, by Khent

      There is no "God", so encouraging people to rely on a non-existent thing is the direct equivalent of asking people to do nothing at all. Also, even if "God" does exist — he doesn’t seem to care. Only fools and children believe in fairy tales.

      • 23 February 10:25, by deng

        Khent

        Yes may be fairly tales , but here we are talking about true God your Creator. I ready most of your comments on Sudan tribune because you tell truth, for this I will consider it as a mistake .You are well educated person how can you say there is no God.

Sudan Tribune

