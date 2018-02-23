 
 
 
South Sudan oil minister rejects calls for Kiir’s dismissal

February 23, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese oil minister has rejected a proposal calling on President Salva Kiir to stepping down in order for peace to be implemented and prepare the country for elections at the end of the interim period.

JPEG - 68.2 kb
South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

“For us, this is a nonstarter. We want President Salva Kiir to continue, First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai, Vice President James Wani to continue and expand the government so that everybody is brought on board,” said Petroleum Minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth.

The former rebel official turned pro-government supporter and became a minister following the ousting out of the former first vice president Riek Machar in 2016, said the government was interested in expanding the cabinet so that everyone was given the assignment to help bring peace and end the war.

“For us, we want everybody to be brought on board so that we share responsibilities of bringing peace to the country. People who are interested in running, they can run during elections,” said Gatkuoth in an interview with the BBC Focus on Africa on Thursday.

The SPLM-IO faction led by Taban Deng Gai and President Kiir himself are opposed to the participation of the former First Vice President Riek Machar in the transitional government saying he would obstruct the process.

However, they welcome the participation of the members of his group in the transitional government.

The minister said the citizens of his home region, Upper Nile, were returning to their homes because the situation was getting back to normal. He claimed 90% of the area was now peaceful.

“People are actually being told to come back home and they are coming. They are returning and we are stabilizing the situation of the economy; it is booming, I can actually guarantee you that,” he claimed.

He said that the Ministry of Petroleum is working to “make sure that the money we are getting from oil is actually used for providing services”.

When the South Sudanese crisis erupted in December 2013, Minister Gatkuoth was part of the SPLM - former political detainees. After his release, he joined the SPLM-IO of Riek Machar before to defect and join Taban Deng Gai.

(ST)

  • 23 February 23:01, by lino

    What if Gen. Kiir decided with his own will to step down like other great leaders Mandela, Mbeki, Zuma, and now Prime Minister of Ethiopia?!
    When the country goes wrong leaders...real leaders need to listen; else nothing will change forward till death... When a leader dies in crossfire; that is what brought genocide in greater scale...Egypt and Tunisia escaped it, but Libya failed peaceful transfe

    • 23 February 23:04, by lino

      Continue: Libya failed the peaceful means of power transfer!!!
      Kiir has his own choice and he should never listen to advisers who want to keep their seats!!!
      Keep legacy of struggle or destroy it yourself!!!

      • 23 February 23:09, by lino

        Ezekiel Gatkouth, I don’t believe your statement that the money of oil is going for services!!! People stay 3-6 months without pay, and the oil money is being spent on war machines and equipment and the rest to security forces and government ministers!!!

  • 24 February 00:28, by Nairobimitot

    Very Good Ezekiel Lol

  • 24 February 00:36, by Nairobimitot

    Very Good Ezekiel Lol May God bless and our President Salva Kiir Mayardit. May God reward and praise our president with the vision of turning his country South Sudan into the economic hub of Africa so that those who opposed him and feel ashamed for underestimating him.
    We know that the development is now starting very slowly, but soon it will pick up the paste and kick off rapidly. Let us all support and come behind our president so that he can become a better president this time around. There is no other person else. He is the only one who still live because God wants him to continue leading his people of South Sudan to see a better future.

  • 24 February 02:06, by Games

    Blood sucker, civilians are in IO control territory areas not at government areas in the whole greatest Upper Nile region. Please LOL Garmouth, eat your bloody money quite peacefully without attacking the Opposition groups

  • 24 February 02:08, by Games

    The country economy cannot growth without Unity State oil production.

  • 24 February 02:15, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Just two years ago if you asked self-centred minister Gatkuoth for Kiir to resign, he would have positively supported it. But now after having plotted to assassinate Riek who stood entirely for South Sudanese interests because his Boss Taban Deng and him were angry for not being rewarded with ministries of their choices, he is now singing the song of the person they hated most.A hypocrite and lier

    • 24 February 02:25, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      South Sudanese are neither Gatkuoth nor Taban or are they Wani nor Lomuro. Implement the peace agreement as signed in 2015 and justice must applied to those who mass murdered our loved ones. Stop spewing nonsense Gatkuoth. We know you have now joined the club of Makuei and Lomuro on the platform of misinformation and propaganda while our relatives are dying of diseases and hunger.

