 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 24 February 2018

SPLA-IO says government prepare for new attacks in South Sudan’s Yei River

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS convoy arrives to Yei to assess the situation in the town following recent reports of conflict in the area on November 7, 2016 (UNMISS Photo).

February 23, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO) has accused the South Sudanese army of preparing to launch new attacks on its positions in Yei River state in South Sudan’s Equatoria region and attacking civilians in neighbouring areas.

On 21 February, the rebel group said that the government deployed new troops to Kajo-Keji equipped with four armoured personnel carriers (APCs).

"The force is now camped at their base in Wudu centre waiting for orders to launch aggressive attacks on the SPLA-IO positions in Kajo-Keji ahead of the next round of the peace talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia," said Wayi Godwill Edward, the spokesperson of SPLM-IO Governor in Yei River State.

The government and the SPLM-IO signed a cessation of hostilities last December but was not observed by the warring parties. However, the mediators the African Union and the Troika countries warned they would impose sanctions on the truce violators if the fighting resumes again.

On a related issue, Edward said the government forces attacked the displaced civilians residing in Iraga, Kirinya, Indipala and Gomoja areas of Morobo County and Apidi area of Mugwo Payam in Yei River County.

"They abducted and mistreated civilians, raped women and girls, looted goats, cattle, chicken and other household items and destroyed villages," he stressed.

He further said the SPLA raided and "totally burned down" homes at Kirinya and Gomoja on 22 February. The attack occurred according to the reel official after a rescue operation of ten people arrested by the government militia on 21 February.

Following the attack civilians fled to Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo or to IDP areas in other relatively calm locations, he said.

The SPLM-IO official denounced the incursions on the IDPs sites and the deployment of the government forces in Kajo-Kaji and called on the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) to investigate their claims.

"We call upon the CTSAMM to immediately investigate these acts of terror against civilians and heavy deployment of SPLA forces in Kajo-Keji which poses a clear declaration of war against peace; and to hold the regime responsible for such unwarranted violations," he said.

The parties are expected to resume the revitalization process within two or three weeks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 February 14:46, by Kush Natives

    Death to you rebels, this is a white lies! How many times and years have you said this? You thugs always aired out the shut, and you’re the ones happened to planning attack against civilians, so that you lots and rapes. You already besieged the village momentarily just to grab whatever you get and run back to jungles. Keep lying!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)

The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.