Sudanese security arrest opposition SCoP deputy leader

February 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Friday have arrested Khalid Omer Youssef the deputy chairman of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP).
Last week the NISS released dozens of the political detainees from the National Umma Party (NUP) and political activists arrested after protests against the rising prices of essential commodities in January.
However, the authorities kept in detention the leaders of the SCoP and the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP). NISS Director Salah Gosh said their release depends on the conduct of their parties.
In a statement released on Friday evening, SCoP spokesperson said Youssef was arrested in front of his family’s house in Khartoum.
"The arrest of the party’s deputy chairman comes in the context of taking the leaders of political parties hostages in exchange for abandoning the confrontation of the regime and the resistance of the budget of starvation," said the opposition party.
"We confirm that the party will not give up and will not abandon his positions and his activities in the street until salvation is achieved," the statement further stressed.
This week, the NISS arrests three members of the Sudanese Communist Party from their homes in Khartoum.
The NISS recently foiled two protests announced by the opposition groups and activists in the social media.
The first three protests against the increase of bred prices mobilised hundreds of protesters for the first time since September 2013.
Youssef and the SCoP former leader Ibrahim al-Sheikh went underground during the protests but they appeared recently after the release of NUP political detainees.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)
James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)
The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)
MORE