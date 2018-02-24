 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 24 February 2018

Families of political detainees plead with Sudanese presidency to secure their release

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Families of the detained Sudanese opposition leaders and political activists have demanded President Omer al-Bashir to intervene to secure their release.

Dozens of the relatives of the detainees have gathered on Saturday at the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) headquarters carrying pictures and banners denouncing detention of their sons.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, families of the detainees demanded the Sudanese presidency to intervene, saying it is the body responsible for protecting the constitution and monitoring performance of the security services.

The exact number of the detainees is unknown but opposition sources said the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) have detained 411 activists during the recent protests against austerity measures.

Last week, 80 detainees have been released upon directives from the presidency.

However, the authorities kept in detention the leaders of the Sudanese Congress Party, the Sudanese Communist Party and the Unionist Alliance. NISS Director Salah Gosh said their release depends on the conduct of their parties.

The statement added hundreds of activists have been detained since the beginning of this year, saying “many of them have been transferred to prisons hundreds of kilometres away from their place of detention and permanent residence”.

It pointed out that several memos have been presented to the authorities including the NISS, the National Human Rights Commission and the National Assembly to secure their release.

Also, a group of lawyers have submitted a legal memo to the Attorney General and a legal challenge against the arrest procedures was deposited at the Constitutional Court.

The families of the detainees further rejected taking of their sons as hostages, stressing they would continue to demand their release through all legitimate means.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A shattered hope: Revisiting the horrors of Juba’s massacre 2018-02-24 19:52:46 By Duop Chak Wuol Sometimes it is better to immerse yourself in other’s experiences to get an understanding of your own imagination. It is not rational to conclude that what you imagine is (...)

“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.