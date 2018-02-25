 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 25 February 2018

Ghandour plays down calls to keep Sudan on U.S. terror list

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, third from left, met with Sudan's foreign minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, fourth from right, in Khartoum on 16 November 2017. (Photo AFP/ Ebrahim Hamid )
February 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour Saturday has minimised the impact of calls by advocacy groups to not remove Sudan from the list of States Sponsors of Terrorism before reforms, pointing to the improvement of bilateral relations between Khartoum and Washington.

In an interview with Ashorooq TV Ghandour said the second phase of the dialogue between the two countries will start next March, adding that Sudan would not accept less than its removal from the terror list.

The dialogue will reach a logical end. Also, the fight against terrorism is incompatible with Sudan’s designation as State Sponsor of Terrorism. It cannot be both a fighter for terrorism and a supporter of him," he stressed.

The minister was reacting to a recent report by Enough Project which said the process is "dramatically ill-timed". Further, it highlights serious concerns about Sudan’s commitment to the five-tracks framework and even questioned Khartoum’s cooperation on counterterrorism.

"U.S. policymakers should seriously consider the potential threats and consequences of a softened U.S. stance with a regime that claims to fight terrorism while empowering extremist groups, including religious extremists that advocate for deadly international terrorist groups from within Sudan,” further said the report.

Ghandour said they expect the escalation of hostile campaigns as the date of the second phase approaches. Nonetheless, he played down its effect pointing that there were similar efforts to prevent the lift of economic sanctions which occurred in October 2017.

"There are political enemies and opposition (forces), but we say there is a mutual desire between the two parties for the full normalization. The matter is not easy, but it is possible, as it was in the last stage," he stressed.

The Sudanese top diplomat, also, said that Sudan has no relationship of any kind with North Korea, and stressed: "America knows that".

On the register of religious freedom, he rejected claims of religious persecution in Sudan and said: "Sudan is one of the best countries in this regard".

"The demolition of churches was done because it was built on the land owned by persons, or the government, and without a license. Therefore they are removed by judicial or administrative decisions.

Several former envoys to Sudan who backed the engagement with Khartoum and called to remove the economic sanctions say the removal from the terror sponsors list should be linked to political reforms leading to more freedoms and respect of human rights in Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A shattered hope: Revisiting the horrors of Juba’s massacre 2018-02-24 19:52:46 By Duop Chak Wuol Sometimes it is better to immerse yourself in other’s experiences to get an understanding of your own imagination. It is not rational to conclude that what you imagine is (...)

“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.