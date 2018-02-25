 
 
 
Sunday 25 February 2018

South Sudan Kiir urges regional leaders not to enforce U.S. sanctions

February 25, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir asked members of the East African Community (EAC) to be intimated to external pressure and implement the U.S. or U.S.-backed international sanctions on his country.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

Following the repeated violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement, State Department on Friday 2 February imposed a U.S. arms embargo on South Sudan and called on the United Nations and other countries to do the same.

Washington also ready to impose further sanctions and to back any punitive measures the IGAD and the African Union demand the UN Security Council to enforce on the spoilers of the ongoing efforts to end the four-year conflict in the country.

In a speech delivered at the 19th Ordinary East African Community Heads of State Summit in Kampala, on February. 23, Kiir requested the leaders of the East African common market area to not allow that a member state "be bullied by those who would want to cow them down so that they take whatever resources they take from the country".

"South Sudan is not supposed to be poor to the extent that we are in now. South Sudan has potentials and it is potentially rich but no opportunity was given for the development of the resources," he further said.

South Sudan was admitted to the EAC treaty on 15 April 2016 and become a full Member on 15 August 2016. It is the sixth member of the community which includes also Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The South Sudanese president claimed the first round of the second phase of the revitalization failed because opposition groups were emboldened by the sanctions rolled out by the United States of America.

“They were emboldened by a recent decision of the United States to impose sanctions. The government will not collapse and will continue to pursue the way of peace so that we stop war and return peace to the country," Kiir said

"This is what we want everyone who wants to contribute to efforts helping us to improve the current situation, not punishment,” he added.

Earlier this month, Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni assured South Salva Kiir that his government would facilitate delivery of arms defying the weapons ban and other sanctions imposed by Washington.

The peace talks sponsored by the regional bloc, the intergovernmental authority on development (IGAD) seek to revitalize the 2015 peace deal which collapsed when clashes resumed in 2016. The parties are expected to resume discussions in March following failure to reach a deal in February.

(ST)

  • 25 February 22:59, by Kush Natives

    Rebels MUST stop such attitudes of wishing this country to collapse! Rebels need to reasons well and behind the scenes, if their (Rebels) brains out of repair, then they need to give up their stupidity idea of war. Do they think the sanction will fly out just as wind blows, when they take over the power?

    • 25 February 23:04, by Kush Natives

      Now rebels stepped up an attack against civilians thinking that, all their useless doing will be blamed on government? That’s not going to work out for you thugs. We will teach you a very dear lessons, if that’s how you start behaving. Let’s all accept the truth that peace is the only viable alternative option to end the conflict in our country rather running after nonsense propaganda.

      • 26 February 00:21, by Games

        Kush Exotic
        It was your rotten regime that refused to sign the chapter 2 of peace agreement resolution. It was your regime that refused to discuss the security reform. It was your regime that refuse to have two separate armies till future election is done. It was your regime that refused to leaves all major towns in the country to the regional forces till the future election is done. Stop blaming

        • 26 February 02:21, by Kush Natives

          Games,
          Let the westerners come to Addis Ababa to sign that dead peace with us, instead of sending dead brains agents rebels.

          • 26 February 02:40, by Koryom2

            Salva Kiir should just Sack Deng Alor as our damn foreign minister and replace him with a South Sudanese who has not sold his life & sold to evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies here in our own region. Who even had that idea that the idiots who have taken residency in foreign countries were supposed to work for the interest of South Sudan?>>

            • 26 February 02:45, by Koryom2

              Mr. Salva Kiir & Co. keep making mistakes after mistakes. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are desperately shopping for a war in our country & against our people at all costs. And this is simply because of our resources, lands, our Nile waters & to counter of China in our country. But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies>>>

              • 26 February 02:51, by Koryom2

                are wasting their damn times & our times. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Let the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies arm their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot & Co. through ethiopia, North Sudan or Kenya if they damn so wish. But that is when we are>>>

  • 25 February 23:56, by Masiah

    Ugandan, Kenya and Egypt been supplying South Sudan Government with heavy weapon since day one, does it change anything, did that bring economic to Booming, since when Dinka know how to manage peacefully. every where you go causing trouble. honestly Dinka’s people need counselling to benefit them in future.

  • 26 February 00:03, by Masiah

    Economic is Boooooming imagine,

    just make people laught at South Sudan government, Dinka’s reach to the extent hiring foreigners to work in government sectors because since 99% of non dinka’s refusing to work with them and they don’t have Dinka’s qualify to do their jobs.

  • 26 February 00:23, by lino

    Only countries that want to sell these weapons, war machines, and don’t want peace in the country, will not apply the sanctions!!!

    • 26 February 02:18, by Kush Natives

      lino,
      All the blames goes to Riek Machar, the man invented the bar of setback in southern, now South Sudan history. I prepare him to be hange before Gadet Dak. South Sudan is moving forward with everything like other countries, regardless noises around the Windows.

  • 26 February 00:48, by john akeen

    Don’t trust Nuer, but you can trust smart Nuer who doesn’t love white people like Riek Machar, you can believe me from the way Riek names his Armies, he calls them white Army and he used to have a wife which is white girl, so now he want to sell our country to white people so he can get more girlfriends from white. Don’t trust Nuer like Riek Machar

    • 26 February 01:10, by Masiah

      john akeen

      if you don’t have nothing to write don’t waste space for other, here is a logic discussion forum, you benefit and i benefit from your knowledge but seem you lack one of them same your uncles in kirr government, from villages to ministers, just to lie to media is a problem, imagine to manage country is a disaster to our belove nation walai

  • 26 February 01:15, by john locke

    John akeen, it’s funny how you now say you hate the white man.yet it was John Garang who relied on the US and UN to get South Sudan her independence. Remember, don’t bite the hand that fed you. If the nuer create their own nation the sinks woulda starve to death. Because the oil in south sudan is in nuer areas.

  • 26 February 01:36, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    It is just human conscience that should urge East African nations to do the right thing in order to stop the death of fellow Africans under brutal regime. They must stop the flow of arms to stop this carnage, shame on Africa. Stop arming kiir’s militia please. If possible freeze their assets in all Africa.

  • 26 February 01:53, by john akeen

    Masiah and John Locke, both of you are so monkeys and your uncle or your god Riek Machar is so monkey as you too. President Salva Kiir is the best and the great president for SSudanese people and he is the president for SSnese people not your president and when you become human than he will become your president and also you need to stay in the bush until he give you an order to return to the city

  • 26 February 02:06, by Na A Lo Yei

    "South Sudan has potentials and it is potentially rich but no opportunity was given for the development of the resources"
    What resources are you talking about? If wasn’t your Jienge greediness the country could have been developed by now. Just step down and let someone with a vision to lead.
    Lugutee Lo Nguti

