North Darfur suffering food shortages: governor

February 25, 2018 (EL-FASHER) The government of North Darfur State acknowledged that four localities are suffering from food shortage due to lack of rain during the last fall season.

Kariya Mohamed Abbakar, 50, from Jebel Saiey, North Darfur, gives Ismael Adam, 2, water to drink at her shelter at the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people, in El-Fasher March 19, 2013. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID/Handout)

Governor of North Darfur State Abdel-Wahid Youssef said there is a food shortage in the localities of Um Kaddada, Tawila, al-Kouma and Twaisha, pointing out that residents of these localities can’t get grains due to lack of rainfall.

Speaking at a public rally on Thursday in El-Fasher, Youssef described the year 2018 as the year of hardship, calling on the rich people to give Zakat (alms) to the poor and the needy.

Also, an informed source told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity that the results of an agricultural survey underlined existence of a major food shortage in North Darfur.

He pointed out that the shortage amounts to 190,000 metric tons, a 10% increase of last year’s shortage which reached 157,000 metric tons.

Earlier this month, MPs in North Darfur demanded the local government to declare the food shortage and intervene urgently to resolve the living conditions problems.

