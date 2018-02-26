 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 26 February 2018

S. Sudan oil minister urged to retract "booming" economy remark

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 25, 2018 (JUBA) – A forum of South Sudanese civil society entities said they are frustrated by comments attributed to the country’s Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkouth in which he reportedly described the economy of Africa’s newest nation as “booming”.

JPEG - 68.2 kb
South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

Gatkouth made the remarks while appearing on the BBC’s Hard Talk program.

The group, in a statement, said the minister’s remarks were a total misrepresentation of facts on the ground and needed a retraction.

“It is also a direct mockery of citizens who are facing deplorable living conditions as a result of the war inflicted economic collapse in the country,” partly reads the statement.

Latest figures from the World Bank show that inflation in South Sudan has consistently been in triple digits over the last two years, with its Gross Domestic Product experiencing an annual growth rate of -13.1 percent.

Civil servants have gone for months minus pay as the country’s population continue to survive on emergency humanitarian assistance.

“These troubling economic indicators are among the worst in the world and cannot make a booming economy”, the group further said.

Members of the forum urged politicians and leaders in the country to seek the right information before they make public statements.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than two million displaced since war broke out in South Sudan in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 February 12:12, by jubaone

    The "coin rebel" Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth is reckless and brazen. He cant even substantiate his "booming economy" with concrete economic indicators. That is just so stupid but again shows the level of education of such coin rebels. A showcase of perhaps the "most educated" nyagat in town. I just dont want to think of the rest in the kiirminal gang of bush generals.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A shattered hope: Revisiting the horrors of Juba’s massacre 2018-02-24 19:52:46 By Duop Chak Wuol Sometimes it is better to immerse yourself in other’s experiences to get an understanding of your own imagination. It is not rational to conclude that what you imagine is (...)

“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.