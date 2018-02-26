 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 26 February 2018

South Sudan army kills rebel commander after fresh attack on Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan Peoples Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers singing pro-war song (AFP file photo)

February 26, 2018 (JUBA) - A rebel spokesperson accused the South Sudanese army on Monday of killing a rebel commander in Yei River State in a fresh attack on their positions, ahead of the resumption of peace talks in Addis Ababa.

Major Felix Likambo was killed on Monday morning, according to a statement released on Monday by Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, Deputy Spokesperson of the SPLM-IO Riek Machar.

Likambo was commanding the troops of the armed opposition around Yei area and used as headquarters Yankonye which is located some 5 miles away from Yei town.

“This morning at about 6:00 am SPLA moved out of their trenches in Yei town and attacked SPLA-IO bases at Yankonye (5 miles Yei-Maridi road) and at harvesters (3 miles Yei-Maridi road.) and killed our base commander Maj. Felix Likambo Faustino and wounded one soldier. The fighting spread to the internally displaced population causing more displacements of civilians,” announced Gabriel.

On Friday 23 February, the SPLM-IO accused the South Sudanese army of preparing to launch new attacks on its positions in Yei River state in South Sudan’s Equatoria region.

The rebels last week thought the government was preparing to attack their position in Kajo-Kaji, but Monday’s attack was on Yei.

The rebel spokesman said the attack in which their commander was killed had compelled them to "tactically" pull out from the area to avoid civilian casualties due to crossfire.

“This is an act of provocation and aggression from the regime despite the signed CoH agreement on 21 December 2017,” he said.

Gabriel further claimed that the government has moved troops to Pagak of Maiwut State near the Ethiopian border ahead of a new attack on their fighters.

“The regime has been airlifting troops and military logistics to Pagak since yesterday the 25 February 2018 in preparation to launch coordinated attacks on SPLA IO bases in and around Pagak and Nasir," he said.

"Therefore, the letter of Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur to CTSAMM dated 26 February 2018 is just to cover up planned attacks on the SPLA IO positions,” the statement stressed

The rebel group directed their forces to be on alert at all fronts and denounced the regime’s anti-peace campaign. In addition, it called upon the CTSAMM (Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism) to investigate these activities as soon as possible.

No statement was issued by the government confirming or denying the attack on the opposition forces and whether or not its forces bore the responsibility for killing the commander of the rebel in the area.

The government and the SPLM-IO signed a cessation of hostilities on 21 December 2017 but they didn’t honour the agreement. The mediators the African Union and the Troika countries warned they would impose sanctions on the truce violators if the fighting resumes again.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 February 21:52, by garrak1520

    Is there need for peace talk since the government of South Sudan has no will of stopping this man made disaster. The international community has to talk in one voice: more Sanctions on South Sudan Government (cease and block accounts, travel ban and cease all assets abroad) from Kenya to Australia, USA, Uganda.

    repondre message

  • 26 February 22:22, by Eastern

    Likambu is statistics; next MTN COLLABORATOR....?

    repondre message

  • 26 February 23:37, by choldit

    President Salva Kiir in recent East African heads of states meeting asked presidents to help him kill citizens of his country, Fight against international pressure to accept negotiating faithful in peace talks and respect his international law obligations as tabled in UN Chaters.

    So, what one can expect from such a leader? The so called mediators are the problem. They sanctioned Dr Machar but..

    repondre message

    • 26 February 23:48, by choldit

      ... allow president terrorise his own voters just becoz they are from different tribes not dinka (Salva Kiir ‘s tribe). America sanctions on president Salva Kiir regime in Juba has no affect on 🇸🇸 Govt becoz it is designed as just a show not meant to help bring peace in 🇸🇸 becoz if it was the east Africa leaders shld be asked to stop supporting the killing of innocent people.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A shattered hope: Revisiting the horrors of Juba’s massacre 2018-02-24 19:52:46 By Duop Chak Wuol Sometimes it is better to immerse yourself in other’s experiences to get an understanding of your own imagination. It is not rational to conclude that what you imagine is (...)

“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.