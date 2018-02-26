 
 
 
Sudanese security releases two journalists

Journalists participate in a sit-in outside the the National Council for Press and Publications headquarters in Khartoum to protest the repeated seizure of Al-Jareeda on 29 Dec 2016 (ST Photo)
February 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Monday has released two journalists detained for more than three weeks after a series of protests against the increasing prices in the country.

The two released journalists Al-Haj Almoz and Ahmed Gadain had been arrested following a peaceful demonstration in Khartoum North on 31 January.

A third journalist Kamal Karar who is also a member of the Central Committee of the Sudanese Communist Party is still under arrest without charge.

For the first time, the NISS targeted reporters who covered the anti-austerity protests including correspondents of foreign press and news agencies such as AFP, BBC and Reuters on 17 January.

However, they were released one week later.

Last week, the Sudanese authorities released the journalist Amal Habani, who was awarded an Amnesty International prize for her human rights reporting in Sudan.

Observers in Khartoum say the security apparatus wanted to dissuade journalists from reporting on the protests fearing it may indirectly help the opposition to spread its message and mobilise the masses.

According to the Sudanese officials, on 18 February the government released 80 political detainees including the secretary general of the National Umma Party and other prominent leaders of the party of Sadiq al-Mahdi.

But left leaders, including the Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party and the Chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party, are still in jail.

Also, on 18 and 19 the security agents arrested three communists. On 23 February, they arrested the deputy leader of the Sudanese Congress Party.

(ST)

