Sudan, Norway agree to enhance oil cooperation

Alfula Crude Oil and Natural Gas-fired Power Plant, Sudan (Lahmeyer Photo)

February 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Norway have agreed to strengthen oil and gas cooperation within the framework of the “Oil for Sustainable Development” protocol signed between the two countries.

Sudan’s Minister of Oil and Gas Abdel-Rahman Osman Abdel-Rahman on Tuesday discussed with a visiting Norwegian delegation the agenda of the annual meeting of the joint protocol.

During the meeting, the visiting delegation extended an invitation from the Norwegian oil minister to Abdel-Rahman to visit Norway in April for discussions on the protocol.

For his part, Abdel-Rahman thanked the delegation for extending the invitation, hailing the Sudanese-Norwegian cooperation in the oil field

He also mentioned Sudan’s potentials in the oil and human resources sectors, pointing to challenges facing oil industry in the country.

It is noteworthy that the “Petroleum for Development Program” is a global program of the government of Norway, operating in 12 countries.

The programme aims at developing oil management as well as deepening the values and concepts of effective performance and establishing principles of good governance, transparency and environmental conservation.

Sudan and Norway have signed a number of agreements since 2005, encompassing training and provision of technical assistance to Sudan in the oil sector.

(ST)

s
