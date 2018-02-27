 
 
 
Tuesday 27 February 2018

Sudan announces limited reshuffle in top army posts

President Omer al-Bashir (C) and Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf (L) pose for a collective pict with the new army commanders on 27 February 2018. Lt Gen Kamal Abdel-Ma'arouf al-Mahi on the right (ST photo)

February 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, on Tuesday, has reshuffled the army command of joint staff as well as ground forces, navy and air forces.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, spokesperson of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami, said the move comes within the framework of routine work and in accordance with the laws and regulations of the armed forces.

He pointed out that the changes included limited reshuffle in the army command of joint staff.

“Lieutenant General Kamal Abdel-Ma’arouf al-Mahi has been appointed as Chief of Staff replacing Lieutenant General Imad El-Din Mustafa Adawi and Lieutenant General Isam al-Din al-Mubarak has been promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant and appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff replacing First Lieutenant General Yahia Mohamed Kheir Ahmed” read the statement

According to the spokesperson, State Defence Minister Lieutenant General Ali Mohamed Salim has been promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant General. Also, Lieutenant General Alsir Hussein Bashir Hamid has been promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant General and appointed as SAF General Inspector.

Also, Lieutenant General Abdel-Fatah al-Burhan Abdel-Rahman has been appointed as Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces and Major General Salah al-Din Abdel-Khalig Saeed has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Chief of Staff of the Air Forces.

On the other hand, Major General Abdallah al-Matari Al-Fardi has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Chief of Staff of the Navy replacing Lieutenant General Fath Al-Rahman Muhy al-Din Salih.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Hashim Abdel-Mutalab Ahmed Babiker has been appointed as Chief of Joint Operations and Major General Adam Haroun Idris has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces Operations.

Also, Major General Mohamed Manti Angar has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces Administration as the Director of Guidance and Services Major General Osman Mohamed Al-Aghbash has been promoted to Lieutenant General.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 February 01:08, by EastSudanisHeaven

    My message to Mr Basheer and Mr Kiir
    North Sudan and South Sudan need true Development Roads, Schools universities Rural health centres irrigation systems small businesses projects for Theee ever impoverished Sudanese women
    We are tired of you promoting your own relatives /clan again and again all the time.
    Wake up Africa from those type of leaders
    Please my dear beautiful Land and people u

    repondre message

  • 28 February 01:10, by EastSudanisHeaven

    wake up from all this everlasting nightmares

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

