The Arrogant and Tyrant Omer Bashir of Sudan Remains Cruel and Beyond the Borders

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

Omer al-Bashir Declares Jihad Warfare at Peaceful Sudanese Protesters who opposed the rise of prices of essential commodities that included Bread.

The National Congress Party (NCP) President, the genocidal criminal and the fugitive from the International Justice Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir declared in front of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) Militia his war on protesters who dissent against high commodity prices. Moreover, Bashir said that the Protesters were targeting the Islamic religion.

In front of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) the Jihadi militia, President Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir chose to escalate his war in front of the demonstrators and protesters against his economic policies. Despite his recognition of the failures of his government and its supporters following the economic collapse of the 2018 budget, Bashir did not hasten to dissolve his regime/government after its abject failure to stop the rapid collapse of the local currency against foreign currencies among which the Dollar, the -Mighty-Currency of the United States of America (USA). Bashir chose the escalation of the crises by declaring Jihad against those who protest against the price rises and the imposition of further austerity measures because he firmly believed that the protesters are nothing but working against the Islamic religion.

Bashir stressed that he would adhere to Islam and that his happiness as a member of the Nation of Muhammad is unquestionable. He considered that the corrupt are those who protest against his policies and is ready to address them head-on.

Bashir announced the need for the regime to form multi-tasking battalions to confront the protesters. Besides the jihadi battalions, it needs building electronic battalions.

On the other hand, al-Bashir said he was not busy concerned with the 2020 Sudanese Presidential elections. He would adhere and be guided by the people of Sudan’s choice and that he will remain committed to the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM). He ended his speech addressed to the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) by chanting the famous anthem of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM): "For the sake of Allah we have done, we want to raise the brigade, not for the world we have done, we are for the religion of redemption, to restore the glory of religion, or blood is Shed from us."

Another vivid example of Bashir’s wars against the Sudanese civilian populations coinciding with the foregoing is what was happening in the Kalma Camp for the Darfuri IDPs. That event took place during the final Year Examination for school pupils that took place in the open in the outskirts of Nyala the Capital City of the State of South Darfur in the Kalma Camp for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Darfur region of western Sudan where very young pupils sitting on the ground in the hot sun as the (NCP) regime deliberately chose not to provide the children with neither sofas nor chairs to sit on. No wonder that is one of the types of racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing and the continuing genocide carried out by the genocidal criminal Omer al-Bashir against the people of Sudan in the marginalised areas and regions and the Darfur region is a vivid example par excellence.

Thus, The hatred and hatred in the heart of Omar al-Bashir against the people of Sudan in the Darfur region continues to boil since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him in 2009 as a result of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide and the killing of more than 300,000 civil non-combatant Sudanese people in the Darfur region where Omer al-Bashir admitted that he killed only 10,000 and not 300,000 people as alleged by the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in the Netherlands.

Kalma Camp for the (IDPs) represents in the eyes and mind of Omer al-Bashir and his criminal entourage an Archenemy and a living symbol reminder for the crimes he has perpetrated and remaining fugitive from the International Justice. Nevertheless, as to how long time or short it will take, justice will take its course and applies full punishment to the perpetrators of those heinous crimes including Omer al-Bashir, who is now a pariah of all the inhabitants of civilized countries in the world as if he were suffering from scabies.

One of the wonders of the state of the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM), the Khartoum branch is the abhorrent decision of the infamous Spy Chief who has been recently resurrected from his humiliated ashes Salah Abdalla -aka Gosh- the chairperson of the notorious so-called “National” Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) of ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) that the release of political prisoners belonging to the opposition parties, activists, journalists, lawyers, women’s organisations and students who have been detained because of peaceful demonstrations against rising prices of essential goods will not be released unless they agree to conditions that the ruling regime dictates , including the requirement to join the national dialogue -aka Bashir’s Wathba Dialogue which announced by Omer al-Bashir in 2014 that its objectives have died clinically and time has passed ever since. Then the final answer of the Director of the (NISS) Security apparatus, General Salah Abdallah "Gosh" on the questions of the newspaper "Intibaha “which owned by Omer al-Bashir’s maternal Uncle El-Tayeb Mustafa in its issue, on Tuesday, on the dates of release of the remaining political prisoners, contrary to what the Presidential Assistant Abdelrahman al-Sadig al-Mahdi, the Director of Security apparatus Gosh stressed that the President al-Bashir directed the release of some detainees, "If the behaviour of the political Party detainees improves in dealing with what is going on in the arena of democratic transition, then we will consider releasing them," he arrogantly said. However, that kind of blackmail will not going to fool the acumen of the Militants Revolutionary Fighters who went out in the first place to overthrow the National Congress Party (NCP) regime which is corrupt and the failed to democratically rule Sudan and its criminal behaviour led Sudan to the abyss under its dictatorial rule during the past 28 lean years of poverty, ignorance, evils, impoverishment, corruption, tyranny, crimes of murder and the forced Cessation of the people of Southern Sudan along the lines of discrimination and the never ending civil proxy wars and the Wars of attrition all over the remaining of Sudan.

Omer al-Bashir and his regime do not have the insight that makes them take lessons from history and from the reality before his eyes as to what is happening in neighbouring countries in Africa such as Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe where the peoples of those countries have removed the long-time rulers who lacked the rule of Law and Good Governance and continued with their irrational leadership to the last minute of their demise!

In fact and based on independent reports, the actual figures of the Darfur Crisis indicate that 600000 people have been killed, 5000000 people were Displaced into more the Fifty (50) IDP Camps throughout wide swathes of the Darfur region and Hundreds of Thousands have fled to United Nations (UN) Refugee Camps in adjacent/ Neighbouring Sahel African Countries such as Chad, Central African Republic (CAR) etc. Hundreds of others sought refuge into the Diaspora via the Death Routes of the Mediterranean Sea at the mercy of the Human Trafficking Gangs on Plastic Boats the doomed to Cap sighting or becoming commodities in the Slave Trade Markets of the failed State of Libya. The relatively luckiest ones manage to survive reaching the shores of the European Union (EU) countries as Migrants; if they are lucky enough to survive and importantly be accepted as refugees by the country of destination.

Omer al-Bashir and his corrupt entourage have tried all criminal avenues for harshly punishing the people of Sudan in the region of Darfur who are current suffer from forced famine and disease where the regime has applied the extremely unethical cruel criminal sinister behaviour through the principle of: “Keep the Dog hungry to obediently follow you” and at this juncture one would like to unreservedly offer full apology to the Animal Rights advocates around the world including my personal self.

Abraham Lincoln the American statesman and lawyer who served as the 16th President of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865 has been quoted as saying:

"Adhere to your purpose and you will soon feel as well as you ever did. On the contrary, if you falter, and give up, you will lose the power of keeping any resolution, and will regret it all your life."

http://www.wow4u.com/abrahamlincoln/

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an Author, Columnist and a Blogger. His Blog is: https://thussudan.wordpress.com/