 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 28 February 2018

Nearly half of S. Sudan’s population need food assistance: report

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 27, 2018 (JUBA) - More than 5 million people in South Sudan urgently need food assistance, the global humanitarian organization, CARE warned on Monday.

JPEG - 47.3 kb
Thousands of civilians fleeing violence seek shelter at a UN compound in Jonglei state capital, Bor (Photo: UNMISS/Hailemichael Gebrekrstos)

The warning comes after three United Nations agencies warned that 7 million people in South Sudan risk facing severe food insecurity in the coming months without sustained humanitarian assistance and access to those in need.

Particularly at risk, it said, are 155,000 people, including 29,000 children, who are likely to suffer from the most extreme levels of hunger.

Last month, 5.3 million people were already struggling to find enough food each day and were in “crisis” or “emergency” levels of food insecurity (IPC Phases 3 and 4), the newly-released Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report stated.

Jointly issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP), the new report warned that progress made to prevent people from dying of hunger could be undone, and more people could be pushed into severe hunger and famine-like conditions during May-July if assistance and access are not made.

“What we’re witnessing is beyond human imagination. We’ve seen the hunger in South Sudan get worse every year, and every year agencies like CARE do their best to respond,” says Rosalind Crowther, CARE’s country director in South Sudan.

“But the needs keep growing and we’re seeing more hunger in more places. We’re especially seeing a significant increase in malnutrition among children in communities where CARE is working," added the official.

Since last year, the country has witnessed escalating conflict, which has forced many South Sudanese to flee their homes. Many farmers have abandoned their fields for the same reason. It is projected that South Sudan will have a deficit of estimated cereal needs in 2018 measuring 482,000 metric tons.

So far, CARE said it has distributed more than $13 million in food assistance to more than 500,000 people in Unity, Jonglei, Upper Nile and Eastern Equatorial states in the past 12 months. Still, this remains a drop in a relentlessly expanding ocean.

“Our resources are stretched,” says Crowther. “There’s an urgent need for donors and the humanitarian community to step up our assistance so we can reach more people. If we don’t, the repercussions could be catastrophic.”

Since the conflict began in December 2013, more than 4 million South Sudanese have fled their homes. Nearly 90 percent of the forcibly displaced are women and children and nearly 65 percent are under 18. Also, more than 2 million have sought refuge in neighboring countries, but nearly the same number of people remain in South Sudan, living in host communities or Protection of Civilian (PoCs) sites.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 February 09:50, by Kenyang ll

    Some of UN agents who fly from one IDPs camp to another are exaggerating the situation. They want to raise billions of dollars which they only waste on luxury salaries, cars, hotels and vulnerable women. Shame.

    repondre message

    • 28 February 10:03, by Midit Mitot

      That may be true to raise the fund for their own benefit but, how would we denny this while each an everyone knows this fake govement is to terrorrizing civilians?

      repondre message

    • 28 February 11:27, by Na A Lo Yei

      Kenyang II

      You definitely sound like an idiot Jienge who just talk nonsense uneducated fool. Your criminal chief and the Jienge council of Assholes are the reason why our ppl are displaced. Talking about luxury, where is the oil revenue? if wasn’t all looted by your kind the thieves, farting all day in hotels in Juba, Nairobi, Kampala just to name a few. Useless bastards
      Lujute

      repondre message

      • 28 February 14:19, by Kenyang ll

        Na A Lo Yei,
        I saw an emotional, crying little goat not educated candid. If that’s all you, another educated garbage, you should then be displaced for life.

        repondre message

  • 28 February 10:18, by mathet mayen

    OK IT GOT BE DINKA PEOPLE AND NUER PEOPLE. OH MY GOD I CAN SEE THEIR FACES.

    repondre message

  • 28 February 11:00, by Lenin Bull

    Some clever folks are using South Sudanese people to con donors of their money. Even when donors gave their money last year 2017 with fake stories of famine in South Sudan, no food was distributed except some usual sorghum rations to IDPs in POC and the population of these IDPs is 200,000 persons, not 7 millions as was appealed to donors!! We are screwed folks! Let us stop the war among ourselves.

    repondre message

  • 28 February 11:05, by Lenin Bull

    UNHCR country representative in Uganda was fired last two weeks for faking it that South Sudanese refugees are more than 1 million when in fact they are less than 500,000 individuals. UNHCR and its government counter part in Uganda the Ministry of Humanitarian and Refugee Affairs received the money from donors and misappropriated it immediately. Now they are in trouble in Uganda.

    repondre message

  • 28 February 12:02, by Lenin Bull

    Anyway, the good thing is that our people from Equatoria especially Yei, Kajokeji, Parajok, and Kaya are going back home. They are fed up with humiliations being meted on South Sudanese refugees in Refugee Camps in Uganda.

    repondre message

  • 28 February 13:02, by quiz

    LENNUL OR whatever call yourself,

    Are you trying to tell us Economic is booming like useless Minister of petroleum ? U R 1 among hopeless youths who are licking mental retarded politician ashes in S.S. Defending this useless gov.t ,ill not help us.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Arrogant and Tyrant Omer Bashir of Sudan Remains Cruel and Beyond the Borders 2018-02-27 22:21:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Omer al-Bashir Declares Jihad Warfare at Peaceful Sudanese Protesters who opposed the rise of prices of essential commodities that included Bread. The National Congress (...)

A shattered hope: Revisiting the horrors of Juba’s massacre 2018-02-24 19:52:46 By Duop Chak Wuol Sometimes it is better to immerse yourself in other’s experiences to get an understanding of your own imagination. It is not rational to conclude that what you imagine is (...)

“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.