South Sudan presidency hails ex- Tonj governor for peaceful transfer of power

March 1, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s presidential press secretary has commended the decision of the former Tonj governor who celebrated his removal from the office, saying he wants to show respect to South Sudanese leader.
- Akec Tong Aleu (ST Photo)
Ateny Wek Ateny said accepting change shows respect to rule of law.
“That is how a confident man or woman should behave when removed from public office. The respect for the rule of law should be celebrated. Akec Tong is the one I should give unreserved respect, not those who run away when they hear news of their removal. Those types are the one that doesn’t think they can back to normal”, said Ateny while acknowledging the role played by the former governor.
The presidential spokesperson was reacting to social media reports and posts displaying a picture of former Tonj Governor celebrating his removal from the office.
Ateny did not mention a name of a person who ran away following removal from the office.
Commentators were quick to interpret the comments to mean a direct reference to the former chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan who decided to run away from Juba without handing over the office after removal from the assignment in May 2017
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The African Union continues to betray Darfur 2018-03-01 07:53:52 By Eric Reeves At the moment in which the Darfur genocide has entered it final phase—as Khartoum uses the completion of its “disarmament” campaign as an excuse to accelerate pressure on displaced (...)
The Arrogant and Tyrant Omer Bashir of Sudan Remains Cruel and Beyond the Borders 2018-02-27 22:21:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Omer al-Bashir Declares Jihad Warfare at Peaceful Sudanese Protesters who opposed the rise of prices of essential commodities that included Bread. The National Congress (...)
A shattered hope: Revisiting the horrors of Juba’s massacre 2018-02-24 19:52:46 By Duop Chak Wuol Sometimes it is better to immerse yourself in other’s experiences to get an understanding of your own imagination. It is not rational to conclude that what you imagine is (...)
MORE