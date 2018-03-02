 
 
 
Friday 2 March 2018

Nine South Sudanese opposition parties form alliance

March 1, 2018 (JUBA) - Nine South Sudanese opposition groups have formed an alliance to expedite efforts to end the country’s civil war ahead of the next round of the revitalization of the peace accord.

JPEG - 18.3 kb
The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

The group, in a statement issued Thursday, said they were driven by the desire to improve the situation and prevent it from disintegrating.

“At no time in the history of our country has the need to rescue South Sudan from complete disintegration become more urgent," partly reads the group’s statement.

"To meet the challenge of restoring the integrity and unity of our people and ensure a radical political, economic and security transformation, we the leaders of following South Sudanese Opposition Political Movements, Parties and Fronts namely: FDP, NAS, NDM, PDM, SSLM/A, SSNMC, SSPM, SSUM/A and UDRA have resolved to formalize and operationalize an alliance to accelerate efforts to restore just and durable peace, democracy and to preserve human rights and the fundamental democratic rights of our people," it added.

This cross-party agreement, they further stressed, is a recognition of the importance of pulling together our political and military resources in the service of our people.

“By appending our signature to the Charter of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, we are sending a strong and an inspiring signal to our suffering masses and our friends around the world that we as stewards of the aspirations of our people are serious about our responsibilities to rescue South Sudan from total disintegration, to restore peace and dignity to our people and ensure an equal, fair and empowered citizenship ready to make a real difference for future generations”, further read the statement.

It however remains unclear why the nine opposition parties left out nine left out the Riek Machar-led armed opposition entity (SPLM-IO).

Meanwhile, Kwaje Lasu, secretary-general of the South Sudan National Movement for Change, told VOA’s South Sudan In Focus program on Thursday that the various opposition groups had united.

"We in opposition believe that the unity of the opposition is paramount to address the issues that brought the country to the crisis, and since High [Level] Revitalization Forum 2, we have been working together collectively as a unified opposition addressing the issues of the country.’’ Lasu said, referring to the second phase of the South Sudan peace initiative.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance is an umbrella group composed of the Federal Democratic Party, National Salvation Front, National Democratic Movement, People’s Democratic Movement, South Sudan Liberation Movement, South Sudan National Movement for Change, South Sudan Patriotic Movement, South Sudan United Movement and United Democratic Alliance.

The alliance of South Sudan opposition parties, Lasu said, will work together at the third round of the talks mediated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), due in March.

’It is an opportunity for us to cultivate our efforts and work together in a concerted mechanism to address the issues,’’ he further stressed.

(ST)

  • 2 March 07:49, by Eastern

    The solution for South Sudan’s stability cannot be got from this monstrous and disasterous organisation called SPLA/M. Dr. Machar’s SPLA/M is part of the organisation. The sooner South Sudanese ditch the SPLA/M, the better....

    repondre message

    • 2 March 09:24, by South South

      Coin rebels have nothing common among themselves expect one thing, they need positions in the government. SPLM will remain as a historical organization which fought fake Arabs to liberate South Sudan. No one can take that way from our history as long as we very strong SPLA behind us, others are just dancing around.

      repondre message

      • 2 March 11:10, by Theallseeingeye

        South South

        I think we can all agree that SPLM succeeded to fight Sudanese Gov and has liberated South Sudan, but this achievement should not be used as a license to destroyed it again. there are no Arabs to fight this time, the only fighting we have is with our greed, selfishness and illiteracy. should must admit SPLM failed to work in the context of today(running and managing the country).

        repondre message

        • 2 March 11:24, by Theallseeingeye

          cont......
          I believe if the SPLM/A said now we have done our part (liberated SSD) and we must give chances to the people who are educated, qualified to run this country because they South Sudanese after all, SSD would have not been in this current mess. but instead they decided to run it their own way, sometimes which can work in the modern days.

          repondre message

          • 2 March 11:30, by Theallseeingeye

            cont...
            to give an example, just take a look to the like of The Minister of Labour, Public Service and Human Resource Development, Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang. A man is a well skilled and qualified bush fighter who knows nothing about this that office, so how can you expect a country to move forth with such personalities in such positions?

            repondre message

          • 2 March 11:32, by Theallseeingeye

            correction...
            but instead they decided to run it their own way, something which can not work in the modern days.

            repondre message

        • 2 March 14:03, by Garang Akeen Tong

          Theallseeingeye

          Yeah, I can agree with you that, SPLM shouldn,t be use as lience to destroyed our country, and I disagree that gov,t should be handover to educated people, who contributed nothing during strucgle, how come to cook food that you will not eat? We would not allowed those who merged with Arabs sudan to rule us, because of theirs smarters.

          repondre message

          • 2 March 15:07, by Theallseeingeye

            Garang Akeen Tong

            by handing it over to educated people does mean to foreigners or those who did nothing during the liberation,I believe we have young South Sudanese people (even Dinkas) who are way more qualify than those in the offices. just take a look to someone like president Kiir, the guy is semi illiterate, I think even you are better than him you can read and write, but barely reads

            repondre message

            • 2 March 15:10, by Theallseeingeye

              correction..
              by handing it over to educated people does not mean to foreigners.....

              repondre message

      • 2 March 12:27, by jubaone

        South South,
        Coin rebels are "Nuer wieu" and has absolutely nothing to do with those opposing the jienge republic. Classical examples of coin rebels are nyagats like Taban, Lul Koang, Ezekiel Lol, Gen Aturjong, Dhieu Mathok et al. They think with their stomachs and have empty heads.

        repondre message

        • 2 March 12:43, by South South

          jubaone,
          You are out of your a little mind. You call Republic of South Sudan, Dinka Republic. No single one can shake SPLA army in South Sudan. Yes for peace and yes for good government in South Sudan, but when it comes to our country South Sudan, games are not entertained. Those rebels are coin rebels and do not have common agenda.

          repondre message

          • 2 March 14:08, by jubaone

            South South,
            The true SPLA died with Garang. What is left now is a bunch of latecomers, luakjiengs, NIF hirelings, Nuba and Darfuri mercenaries and jellaba moles who are hell-bent on discrediting the true revolutionaries. Now 20yr luak savages say "we liberated SS". We were there when they were not even born or running with naked butts after defecating.

            repondre message

      • 2 March 14:29, by Garang Akeen Tong

        South South

        You hit the nil bravo, all opposition are only for positions, and 90% of them were been used by fucken arabs of sudan to jeopardise our strucgle, and after we defeated them with theirs masters arabs, they came with tails between theirs legs, and now the claims to be s.sudan stockholders.

        repondre message

    • 2 March 14:00, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      The SPLM/A since death of Dr Garang has become a jienge outfit while IO a Nuer outfit. Equatorians must align themselves to NAS or SSNMC that will fight for Equatexit. SS has become obsolete, worthless and shithole country under these tailless monkeys. Equatoria can do it alone. We don’t need jienges or nyagat, they have no added value to us.

      repondre message

  • 2 March 08:17, by Lenin Bull

    SPLA-IO, SPLM-IO are tribal and criminal. It is good and moral that the opposition parties’alliance avoided them. SPLM/SPLA-IO failed to know the difference between innocent Dinka civilians and the government they were fighting in Juba which comprised of all tribes including the Nuer!! These guys reason with their asses not brains and failed miserably to achieve their objectives.

    repondre message

    • 2 March 08:41, by Games

      L. Bull
      Those alliances Oppositions are nothing without IO. They are Opportunities and beneficial under IO. Put this into that smaller skull, IO is a mullitary wings and as well political wing which is equal to that of M7 and JCE.

      repondre message

  • 2 March 08:54, by deng

    If all opposition parties unite for better future of South Sudan and not their positions in government, you are welcome, but most of them are tribal parties if they accept the change then the stability will come home again.

    repondre message

  • 2 March 08:55, by Lenin Bull

    The same tribal mindset failed Dr.Riek and Dr.Lam Akol in 1991, failed them with their fake agreements ( Khartoum Charter, And Fashoda agreement) in 1997, and is now failing them again 2013-todate.

    repondre message

  • 2 March 09:18, by Future1

    Nobody is new to lead South Sudan to promise land among those people who formed such fake parties. We need peace, not other formations!!!! Only God can help South Sudan. The forest has changed and monkeys never change say, PLO Lumumba. That is why SPLM (forest) changes to DC, IO, balabala. while leaders(monkeys) hasn’t changed.

    repondre message

  • 2 March 09:57, by Sunday Junup

    Where were you when Juba was terrorizing civilian and IO was depending them. That is my problem, when there is peace talk, you will hear many parties demanding positions but when it come to liberation they hide themselves outside.

    repondre message

