UNAMID conducts security assessment in Darfur’s Jebel Marra



March 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A team from the joint peacekeeping operation, UNAMID, recently conducted a humanitarian and security assessment mission to Golo and Rokero, in Central Darfur.

The mission recently started the second phase of its reconfiguration which includes further reductions in UNAMID personnel. However, the same plan provides that UNAMID has to enhance its presence in the Jebel Marra area to protect civilians and aid workers.

On Thursday, the hybrid force released a short bulletin saying that it has dispatched an integrated team to Golo and Rokero of Jebel Marra in a security assessment mission.

In a report to the UN Security Council on 22 February 2018, the UNAMID reported some clashes between the government and the Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) fighters who resisted the weapons collection campaign, currently taking place in the Central Darfur.

"On 18 January, UNAMID reported clashes between the Rapid Support Force (RSF) and SLA/AW in Kurmul village, north-east of Golo and near Kati village, 15 km south-east of Golo, in the Jebel Marra, during a weapons collection campaign in the area".

The SLM-AW refuses to join unilaterally a cessation of hostilities declared by the warring parties in Darfur region.

On 24 January, RSF clashed in the border village of Kalabah, some 250 km south of Ed Daein, with a group believed to be JEM-Gibril, which entered from South Sudan. The report didn’t provide further details about the number of the rebel fighters and their destination.

"UNAMID has already installed some preliminary establishments in Golo in preparation for its new temporary operating base," further said the statement.

The mission is projecting to complete the construction of the new base in Golo before the end of the second phase of reconfiguration by the end of June 2018.

By 30 June 2018, the military personnel will be reduced from 11,395 to 8, 735 troops and police personnel from 2,888 to 2,500.

