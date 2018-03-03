Rebel commander defects to SPLA-IO Taban: spokesperson

February 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO)- led by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai said high-ranking rebel commanders in the eastern Equatoria region have defected from the rebel SPLA-IO of Riek Machar and joined them.

Colonel Dickson Gatluak Nyuot

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, the spokesperson of SPLA-IO Taban said Brigadier general Joseph Igaa Yugu, one of the influential leaders in Madi community in the Equatoria has fully joined their group.

"General Igaa defected from Machar’s camp with other 6 officers and 30 privates armed men,". further said Colonel Dickson GatluakJock Nyuot.

Igaa Yigu was operating around Pageri area in Madi land and his military base was around Gong Hills.

"Security along the Key road- Juba-Nimule High way will improve and lots of lives will be saved," said the statement.

The rebel group was very active in the eastern Equatoria region and clashes occurred on daily basis in the area.

The warring parties are expected to resume peace revitalization process this month but the IGAD mediators have to fix a date.

The security arrangements top agenda of the talks as the mediators and the international community have threatened to impose tough sanctions on the violators.

Despite the relative calm on the different fronts, the warring parties continue to accuse each other of preparing new attacks here and there.

The SPLA-IO Taban spokesperson renewed claims that the faction of the former First Vice President Riek Machar recruiting among the refugees in Gambella region of Ethiopia before to attack them.

