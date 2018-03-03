 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 3 March 2018

Rebel commander defects to SPLA-IO Taban: spokesperson

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO)- led by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai said high-ranking rebel commanders in the eastern Equatoria region have defected from the rebel SPLA-IO of Riek Machar and joined them.

JPEG - 11.7 kb
Colonel Dickson Gatluak Nyuot

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, the spokesperson of SPLA-IO Taban said Brigadier general Joseph Igaa Yugu, one of the influential leaders in Madi community in the Equatoria has fully joined their group.

"General Igaa defected from Machar’s camp with other 6 officers and 30 privates armed men,". further said Colonel Dickson GatluakJock Nyuot.

Igaa Yigu was operating around Pageri area in Madi land and his military base was around Gong Hills.

"Security along the Key road- Juba-Nimule High way will improve and lots of lives will be saved," said the statement.

The rebel group was very active in the eastern Equatoria region and clashes occurred on daily basis in the area.

The warring parties are expected to resume peace revitalization process this month but the IGAD mediators have to fix a date.

The security arrangements top agenda of the talks as the mediators and the international community have threatened to impose tough sanctions on the violators.

Despite the relative calm on the different fronts, the warring parties continue to accuse each other of preparing new attacks here and there.

The SPLA-IO Taban spokesperson renewed claims that the faction of the former First Vice President Riek Machar recruiting among the refugees in Gambella region of Ethiopia before to attack them.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 March 12:20, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Brid-Gen. Joseph Igaa Yigu is defectd from Riak Machar camp to Taban Deng, after he relise that Riak Machar is visionless, his movement is dying chap, no logistics supply. Anyway congratulation to Brig. Gen. Igaa yigu for joining SPLA-IO peace wing

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why President Kiir has forgiven Riek Machar twice 2018-03-02 06:40:08 By Deng Kur Deng Pennsylvania When a South Sudanese reflects on the intensity of unrest in the country before and during the civil war that gave birth to the country's independence, we see that (...)

The African Union continues to betray Darfur 2018-03-01 07:53:52 By Eric Reeves At the moment in which the Darfur genocide has entered it final phase—as Khartoum uses the completion of its “disarmament” campaign as an excuse to accelerate pressure on displaced (...)

The Arrogant and Tyrant Omer Bashir of Sudan Remains Cruel and Beyond the Borders 2018-02-27 22:21:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Omer al-Bashir Declares Jihad Warfare at Peaceful Sudanese Protesters who opposed the rise of prices of essential commodities that included Bread. The National Congress (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.