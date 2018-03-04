 
 
 
UNMISS rejects to involve South Sudan in sexual crimes probe

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sylivia Adzo Sowlitse commands the Ghanaian police unit at the UN protection p site in Bentiu, on 19 September 2017 (UNMISS photo)
March 3, 2018 (JUBA) — The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has declined Juba demand to be included into the alleged sexual crimes carried out by Ghanaian peacekeepers in Wau Protection of Civilians ( POC) site.

The South Sudanese government on Friday cast doubts on the neutrality of the United Nations the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) to probe the allegations of sexual abuse in Wau and called to be associated to the investigation or to task an independent body with the process.

In a statement released on Saturday, UNMISS rejected the demand of the South Sudanese foreign ministry pointing that the OIOS "is not part of UNMISS. It is an independent office and reports directly to the United Nations General Assembly".

"It is, therefore, appropriate that the OIOS investigate," further stressed the mission.

South Sudanese courts cannot try the perpetrators of the sexual assault because of their diplomatic immunity.

According to the U.N. rules, and in line with the Status of the Forces Agreement (SOFA) between the UN and South Sudan, peacekeepers are under the exclusive jurisdiction of the countries that sent them to serve abroad.

Ghanaian authorities said ready to collaborate with the UN investigation body but also demanded to deploy its investigators into the protection site to better understand the conditions of the sexual assaults.

The UNMISS said all the 46 Ghanaian police officers are in Juba where the investigation would take place.

"Our priority is to put the victims’ rights and dignity first and ensure that there is transparency and accountability for such actions," reassured the statement before to reiterate that "UNMISS has a zero tolerance, no excuses, and no second chances approach".

(ST)

  • 4 March 08:32, by South South

    OIOS or UNMISS or United Nations General Assembly are one body and they work together to cover up their crimes all over the world. This is not the first time UN involved in sexual activities.They are very protected and they can get way with anything. People of South Sudan should know from now why these people are in South Sudan.

    • 4 March 08:49, by Eastern

      South South,

      No lick your wounds! Is this the first time South Sudanese women are being used by foreign workers as sex toys? Are you just waking up from your slumbers? UPDF did it in Nzara, Western Equatoria, Kenyan UNMISS peacekeepers did it in Aweil, etc. Let Kiir quit and the country heals so that we have South Sudanese workers only in the country.

      • 4 March 15:06, by South South

        Eastern,

        Stop lying to your teeth. Give is evidences about sex abuse committed by UPDF in Nzara and Kenya in Aweil. Stop spreading lies.

  • 4 March 10:45, by Lenin Bull

    Look at this big insult by UN. They screwed our young ladies dog style in Wau and refused to involve the respected government of South Sudan in this damned bogus investigation!! We are properly screwed folks!! Let us stop this gad damned war so that these long big dicks go or else they will force us to do it to them cunnilingus styles in broad day light. Jubaone what is your take on this?

    • 4 March 10:53, by Eastern

      Lenin Bull,

      Good riddance to the regime! Who would resist the behind of Fertit woman. Prostitution is rife in Wau and Aweil, including here in Juba. Folks with dollars are often the buyers. Doing it doggy style or missionary style is choice of the actors. The only difference here is Kiir’s boy’s want the serve free of charge!

  • 4 March 12:47, by Kenyang ll

    what a useless regime! It can’t even (afford to) carry out it own investigation but instead begging foreigners. Perhaps they are asking for job positions and money not to find out what exactly was done to their vulnerable people.

  • 4 March 14:57, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Am waiting to hear from our Gov,t, how to respone it.

