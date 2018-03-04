 
 
 
Tonj state governor orders youth to surrender guns

March 2, 2018 (TONJ) - The newly appointed governor of South Sudan’s Tonj state, Anthony Bol Madut has issued an order calling for disarming of all youth involved in community clashes within the state.

PNG - 24.9 kb
Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

Dozens were killed in clashes that occurred in Tonj last week.

Clashes between the Twic and Kongoor communities on Saturday also left more than 20 people, state authorities told Sudan Tribune.

The incident, officials said, was started when youth from Twic county raided cattle from the grazing land of Kongoor in Jal-wau county.

Despite the skirmishes, normal situation has reportedly been restored.

A disarmament order was on Thursday ordered by the governor, calling on all armed civilians to handover their guns within a week.

“All the chiefs, community leaders and commissioners are directed to inform the armed civilians to lay down their guns or gather their guns under their chiefs and hand them over to the government,” said the governor.

A peace conference, he stated, will take place after the disarmament process.

(ST)

  • 4 March 09:36, by Eastern

    Another bloodbath is in the offing....

    repondre message

    • 4 March 11:03, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      The disarmament process in greater Lakes is not moving well. The army is left hungry in cattle camps. Gol leaders (nhiim gal) from every section have collected logistics in kind (Grains, groundnuts and bulls) from communities but the commanders in charge of the army are selling it, instead of taking it to those deployed in the camps. I pity those deployed in Awai cattle camp, they have no food.

      repondre message

      • 4 March 11:09, by Rumbek S. Sudan

        ......Continuation. Those deployed in Awai cattle camp, Paloch and Amongpiny Payams in Western Lakes are starving. They only eat meat every day. Makur Mayom Dhuol, the division six commander, and other commanders in charge are selling the logistics provided by communities for the purposes of disarmament process. The president who ordered disarmament should immediately intervene.

        repondre message

        • 4 March 13:39, by Kenyang ll

          It’s fair to say Pres Kiir is too busy with whisky or on his next dismissal proposals. He would definitely has no time or money for suffering soldiers he sent his own handmade war or his unending "declared state of emergency" areas. It’s unfathom to imagine what exactly are SPLA soldiers protecting on disgraced regime. Soldiers in other countries would stage coup and overthrow such gov’t at once.

          repondre message

s
