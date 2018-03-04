 
 
 
Senior SPLM-IO official denies joining rebel group

March 3, 2018 (JUBA) - A senior member of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction allied to the country’s former first vice president Riek Machar has dismissed claims that he joined the National Salvation Front (NAS), urging people to disregard social media claims generated by the rebel group led by General Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

JPEG - 29.4 kb
David Otim (R), principal representative for the SPLM/A in Opposition in Uganda, and Oyet Nathaniel Pierino speak at a press conference in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on 22 September 2014 (ST)

Nathaniel Pierino, the armed opposition-appointed governor of Imatong state, told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that he was dismayed after rumour circulated he was part of NAS rebel faction.

“I thought NAS under Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka was a movement with its objectives and programs. And it would be on that basis that it can recruit new members into its ranks and files not by "cutting deals" or exchanging favors,” Pierino told Sudan Tribune.

“Cutting deals is a street business language associated with dubious and shoddy characters and illicit human associations,” he added.

He said he only had a photo moment with members of NAS during the High-Level Revitalization Forum held in Addis Ababa last month.

“I am now left to wonder if there is not much than that which meets the eyes”, stated the rebel-appointed governor.

While meeting in the Ethiopian capital, he further said, the delegates from the nine opposition coalition political forces engaged with each other in consultation, reinforcing their positions during the talks.

“It was a vivid productive experience with colleagues and friends. We also engaged with members from other stakeholders including that of government,” stressed Pierino.

He urged elements whose interest is to fuel differences amongst the opposition to instead devote their energies in productive ventures.

“Our definition of propaganda in SPLM/SPLA-IO is that it is a form of warfare and attracts punitive measures at all levels,” said the official.

“The liberation struggle is an attitude of mind, a noble experience; an act of self-actualization, only conscious people undertake, its life transcends the life of the occupants. We in the IO will continue the struggle till end of the kleptocratic dictatorial regime,” he added.

Last week, a senior member of NAS claimed Pierino was shifting sides, but the latter insists those allegations are mere propaganda.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 March 10:03, by Lenin Bull

    My brother Pierino, welcome back to peace. The tower of Babel, that is, SPLA-IO/SPLM-IO is collapsing and it is a matter of time soon it will join the archaive of failed revotionary rebel movements like LRA, RENAMO, UNITA, Bokoharam, SSDM/A( George Athor), OLF, etc. After all the original Nuer generals who initiated the war and rebelled have all returned to Juba except the disabled imprisoned Riek

    repondre message

    • 4 March 14:15, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Dr. Riak as the most educated and articulate Nuer is no comparison to the half idiots and coin nyagat rebels who are easy prey to jienges. Only Dr. Garang would be the perfect match against Dr Riak, intellectually. Jienges are constantly wishing that Dr Riak dies and it would be quite easy to lead the "blinded nyagats". Equatorians are just too smart for jienges and has hundreds of Drs

      repondre message

      • 4 March 14:19, by jubaone

        Lenin Fool,
        Take it or leave it, Equatoria is trend setter and we tell and determine where SS should go and the rest follow. Brute force and fighting has been left for jienges and nyagat who really can’t help their own people. Remove them from Equatoria, they are just hopeless and worthless as shitholes.

        repondre message

      • 4 March 14:42, by Lenin Bull

        Jubaone you almost make me vomit my entrails out when you waste my time reading these garbage about Riek the greatest Nuer fool who should not have been awarded PHD altogether because his education proved finally to be a curse to the Nuer nation in the first place and South Sudan in the second place. Please, talk/write to me about Jienge and Equatoria but not Nuer and Riek Machar.

        repondre message

        • 4 March 14:46, by Lenin Bull

          It is all machar/black shithole there. Nothing good can come from Riek and his evil deceived folks in Nuerland except tribal hatred and barbarism. Jubaone stop this new trend in your argument and writings or else you will not make sense to me at all.

          repondre message

        • 4 March 15:35, by jubaone

          Lenin Fool,
          Dr. Riak was conferred the full PhD title in the UK and not the type academic non-entities lime Bel Mol, Paul Malong and rest imposters who simply buy fake titles from the streets of Kampala or Nairobi. Again, only a handful of jienges can do that. Ask your Equatorian smart chaos and they will testify to that. Keep fighting and stealing while we educate our kids. In the end, you will d

          repondre message

  • 4 March 10:08, by Lenin Bull

    Judging from your uterrances and statements, Pierino you sound educated and exposed to civilized world,to be wasting your good education and exposure and half of your still remaining active years in future and primitive and barbaric things like to this your mindless visionless rebellion defeats the very why you went to school in the first place. NGUNDAENG the evil spirit of Nuer has deceived you.

    repondre message

  • 4 March 14:35, by Lenin Bull

    come back to your senses and finally ask His Lordship Bishop Paride Taban and Hail Holy Queen to pray for you to Almighty God for salvation from evil spirit possession. If you persist with aimless war and continue to kill innocent civilians, the same war may kill you eventually no matter how long it takes. Take care my brother.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
