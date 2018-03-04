Senior SPLM-IO official denies joining rebel group

March 3, 2018 (JUBA) - A senior member of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction allied to the country’s former first vice president Riek Machar has dismissed claims that he joined the National Salvation Front (NAS), urging people to disregard social media claims generated by the rebel group led by General Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

David Otim (R), principal representative for the SPLM/A in Opposition in Uganda, and Oyet Nathaniel Pierino speak at a press conference in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on 22 September 2014 (ST)

Nathaniel Pierino, the armed opposition-appointed governor of Imatong state, told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that he was dismayed after rumour circulated he was part of NAS rebel faction.

“I thought NAS under Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka was a movement with its objectives and programs. And it would be on that basis that it can recruit new members into its ranks and files not by "cutting deals" or exchanging favors,” Pierino told Sudan Tribune.

“Cutting deals is a street business language associated with dubious and shoddy characters and illicit human associations,” he added.

He said he only had a photo moment with members of NAS during the High-Level Revitalization Forum held in Addis Ababa last month.

“I am now left to wonder if there is not much than that which meets the eyes”, stated the rebel-appointed governor.

While meeting in the Ethiopian capital, he further said, the delegates from the nine opposition coalition political forces engaged with each other in consultation, reinforcing their positions during the talks.

“It was a vivid productive experience with colleagues and friends. We also engaged with members from other stakeholders including that of government,” stressed Pierino.

He urged elements whose interest is to fuel differences amongst the opposition to instead devote their energies in productive ventures.

“Our definition of propaganda in SPLM/SPLA-IO is that it is a form of warfare and attracts punitive measures at all levels,” said the official.

“The liberation struggle is an attitude of mind, a noble experience; an act of self-actualization, only conscious people undertake, its life transcends the life of the occupants. We in the IO will continue the struggle till end of the kleptocratic dictatorial regime,” he added.

Last week, a senior member of NAS claimed Pierino was shifting sides, but the latter insists those allegations are mere propaganda.

(ST)