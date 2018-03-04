Sudanese-Turkish political committee to meet this month



March 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Turkish political consultations committee would meet on 21 March in Khartoum, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry

The Sudanese Ambassador to Turkey Youssef al-Kordofani stressed Sudan and Turkey keenness to implement the roadmap signed between the two countries to enhance cooperation and develop a strategic partnership.

He pointed out that the meetings would discuss all issues pertaining to bilateral relations, saying the two countries agreed to continue mutual support at the various regional and international forums.

According to the Ambassador, the political consultations meetings would be chaired by the Sudanese and Turkish Foreign Ministries Under-Secretaries.

Al-Kordofani further said the Sudanese-Turkish relations are witnessing a significant development in all domains to serve the interests of the two peoples.

The Turkish-Sudanese relations have reached a high level, especially after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit to Sudan last December.

During Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum, the two sides signed 12 cooperation agreements and agreed to launch a strategic partnership covering agriculture, industry, minerals and health.

They also approved the establishment of a higher political committee headed by the two presidents, saying the committee would annually meet in Khartoum and Ankara alternately.

The two sides agreed to raise trade exchange between the two countries to $1 billion within one year to reach $10 billion in the future.

According to a report issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Investment, the volume of Turkish investments in Sudan amounted to 2 billion dollars from 2000 to 2017. It further indicates that there are 288 Turkish investment projects in the east African country.

(ST)