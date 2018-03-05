JMEC supports women workshop on ceasefire accord

March 4, 2018 (JUBA) – The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) has, in a bid to enhance understanding of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed between the parties, organized a two-day workshop for women in Juba, South Sudan.

JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

JMEC, the community outreach unit of the United Nations mission’s public information office, Wipe My Tears Foundation and the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMM) are organizing the event.

Officials said the workshop aims at engaging women and vulnerable groups in discussing ways to empower them and better understand the IGAD-led ceasefire accord signed last December, in order to help in its implementation and effect positive change among communities in the country.

Last year, the warring parties attending the High Level Revitalization Forum in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, signed the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access, billed as an important first step in the revitalization of the peace process.

(ST)