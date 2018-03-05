Sudan, France discuss political and economic cooperation

March 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih has discussed with the French Ambassador to Khartoum Emmanuelle Blatmann the political cooperation between the two countries.

Sudan’s first vice president Bakri Hassan Salih (Photo SUNA)

Sudan’s State Foreign Minister, Hamid Mumtaz, told reporters that the two sides discussed France support for the National Dialogue and peace efforts.

Mumtaz, who attended the meeting on Monday, said Blatmann stressed her country’s efforts to lift Sudan’s name from the United States list of states sponsors of terrorism.

She also underscored France efforts to convince the rebel movements to sign a permanent peace agreement with the Sudanese government, vowing to strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to Mumtaz, the First Vice-President underlined Sudan’s keenness to enhance its relations with France and activate all aspects of political and economic cooperation.

For her part, the French envoy said her government encourages the return of the French companies to Sudan especially after the lifting of the U.S. sanctions, pointing to Sudan’s huge investment potential.

She stressed France keenness to achieve peace in Sudan, pointing to its support for the African Union mediation efforts.

Blatmann further pledged to exert efforts to convince the rebel movements to join the peace talks, describing the Sudanese-French relations as distinct and exceptional.

Sudan and France resumed bilateral meetings after several years of strain over rebel presence in France. In the past, Sudan accused France of backing holdout rebel groups in Darfur region.

France, which has appointed a special envoy to support the African Union efforts for peace in Sudan, denied the accusation and reiterated that it encourages the armed groups to join the peace process.

Last January, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour postponed a planned visit to Paris.

At the time, a Sudanese official told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity that the visit was delayed due to Ghandour’s participation in the African summit in Addis Ababa, saying it will take place at a later date to be determined through diplomatic channels.

(ST)