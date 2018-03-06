SPLM-N al-Hilu denies attacks on Agar group in Sudan’s Blue Nile



March 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) denied attacking the position of the other SPLM-N faction under the leadership of Malik Agar in the troubled Blue Nile State.

Last week, the SPLM-N Agar said they repelled attacks by forces loyal to al-Hilu on their positions in the Blue Nile State, adding that after a three-week fighting they declare a unilateral cessation of hostilities.

But Sila Moussi Kenji, SPLM-N al-Hilu Secretary of organizational and political affairs on Sunday released a statement denying the accusations saying Agar forces "have no positions in the whole (SPLM-N controlled) areas in the Blue Nile State".

He further went to say they are "fully committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens in (the SPLM-N controlled) areas whenever it is necessary".

Also, Gen Stephen Ahmed, SPLA-N al Hilu Deputy Chief of Staff, in a video posted on the Facebook, accused Agar attacking civilians supporting their faction last July, adding they are "in a self-defence situation".

The SPLM-N, which has been fighting the government in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan for nearly seven years, split last year after a power struggle over the right of self-determination and other organisational issues.

However, the SPLM-N al-Hilu says there is no split but a change in the leadership of the group pointing they have the support of the group military command.

Clashes between the two factions last year in the Blue Nile State displaced several thousands of civilians as many others moved to refugees camps in South Sudan.

(ST)