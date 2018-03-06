 
 
 
Tuesday 6 March 2018

South Sudan president rejects conditional SPLM reunification

March 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has rejected a proposal seeking to reunify under some conditions the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement which has split into more than three factions.

JPEG - 12.9 kb
President Salva Kiir speaks during the inauguration of the new SPLM premises in Juba on 15 November 2013 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

“How many times has SPLM been left and people returned to it without attaching a condition. Ask Taban Deng Gai, when he returned to SPLM did he give any condition? Did William Nyuon give any condition? Did Lam Akol give any condition?" he said.

"Kerubino did but what happened, he left and we know what happened when he left? "

After his split from the SPLM Commander Kerubino Kuanyin Bol joined South Sudan United Army, a militia headed by Paulino Matip in 1999. In September of the same year, he was shot in a quarrel between Commander Peter Gadet with Paulino Matip.

"If the reunification is tied to any condition, the process will not be held hostage. We will go ahead with those who are willing to participate and return without condition”, said President Kiir.

South Sudanese leader was speaking during a meeting at the State House with SPLM leadership to discuss country’s current political situation on the regional Peace revitalization process.

The meeting also discussed the agenda of SPLM political bureau meeting due to take place in coming days.

Attended the meeting, Vice President James Wani Igga in his capacity as the SPLM Deputy Chairperson with Jemma Nunu Kumba, Minister of wildlife and the SPLM Acting Secretary General.

(ST)

  • 6 March 20:03, by lino

    You are not SPLM anymore guys!!! You are SS Separation Movement!!! SPLM cannot be headed by thick headed fools!!!

    repondre message

  • 6 March 21:03, by Eastern

    I like it when those CLAIMING leadership hard-line; hapless folks will die but their very end is neigh....

    repondre message

  • 6 March 21:54, by Games

    I completely agree with the Salva Kiir on that SPL-JCE unification things. Those Alliances Oppositionss split and formed their owns party. They should stick with what they have and stop that silly thoughts of SPL-renification. Such reunify is called by M7 of Uganda and if not agreed with it, he should consult his Boss before generalising. We IO don’t want this fake reunification.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 01:31, by lino

    From Wol Deng Atak:

    "The regime through its propaganda machine has preached to the common members of Dinka community that the community is under existential threat of being annihilated by internal forces supported by the outside world through this claim cannot be substantiated."

    repondre message

    • 7 March 01:35, by lino

      Cont: "Although the regime knows its message of the imminent annihilation of the Dinka community is false, it continues only to misinform the unsuspecting community for a purpose of securing the support of the victims thereof - fitting communities against each other for regime’s goal of longer life in power."
      Wol Deng Atak

      repondre message

    • 7 March 05:24, by Mayendit

      Lino
      A-shame on you. I don’t see any reason of taking word out of context and use it wrongful way and this is not merely showing your foolishness but also indicated that, there is nothing in your mind other than using someone full name with different article not related. Please stop using Wol Deng Atak name and quitting posting comments if you are running out of Ideas.

      repondre message

  • 7 March 05:12, by Mayendit

    Lino
    You are using wrong quotation and attached with wrong form
    On your first comment, you are telling people that, they are not SPLA/ SPLM but South Sudanese well, learn from others historical movement like Kenya Mou Mou movement and Tanzania CHM Revolutionaries, these names of historical movements are still useful in those countries therefore, the SPLA/SPLM is a historical name, will stayed.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
