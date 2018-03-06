 
 
 
Ghanaian appointed deputy special envoy for UNAMID

March 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) – The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ghana’s Anita Kokui Gbeho as deputy joint Special Representative for the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

PNG - 264.3 kb
Ghana’s Anita Kokui Gbeho (UN photo)

Gbeho succeeds Guineas’ Bintou Keita, lauded by both Guterres and Faki for her “dedicated” service during her tenure with UNAMID.

The Ghanaian, the UN said in a statement, brings to the position a wealth of experience from her distinguished career with the UN.

Since 2015, Gbeho served as Resident Coordinator for the UN Development Programme in Namibia, where she supported its government to coordinate external development assistance through the UN Partnership and Namibian Development Frameworks.

From 2012-2015, Gbeho was reportedly Chief of Section for Africa I as well as Head of Office for Somalia (2008-2012) with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

A holder a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Ghana and a degree in Social Sciences and Africana Studies from the State University of New York, Gbeho also held other senior positions, such as Director for Monitoring and Evaluation Unit in the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinators Office in Sudan (2006-2008) and Head of OCHA Liaison Office in South Sudan (2004-2006), during which time she reportedly the strategic planning process of the UN and partners for Sudan; and managed the humanitarian and transition operations for South Sudan.

(ST)

