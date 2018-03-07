South Sudan to join Arab League

 
 
 
Wednesday 7 March 2018

March 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan has formally applied to join the League of Arab States reported the official Egyptian Middle East news agency (MENA) on Tuesday.

JPEG - 10.8 kb
Arab League Flag

"The application will be presented to the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers in its 149th session at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League (in Cairo) on Wednesday," a diplomatic source told MENA.

If approved, South Sudan would be the 23rd member of the regional organization.

The use of the Arabic language as an official language is a prerequisite to joining the Arab body.

Besides Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti and Comoros are the other African states members of the League of Arab States.

South Sudanese officials several times in the past spoke about joining the Arab League. Also, there were several reports about the matter since the secession from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 7 March 06:05, by deng

    This is another mistake that our government want to do

    repondre message

    • 7 March 06:43, by Midit Mitot

      Wululululu, big shame to JCE government, Yesterday you were joining East African community and today joining Arab League. Sorry! kidding this is mind.

      repondre message

    • 7 March 14:48, by Wensi

      This is heart breaking. So Mayik was sent to Egypt by Kiir weeks ago to go and filled the application for the Arab League Membership? Those folks in J1 are truly leading South Sudan into unknown destiny. Currently, majority of young people in South Sudan whose population is tripling that of adults, don’t know Arab, if Arabic was considered as the prerequisite for that membership.

      repondre message

  • 7 March 06:15, by Mayendit

    South Sudanese government must stop joining Arabs League.

    You can be friends with Arabs countries and spoken Arabic language but it does not mean to join their League Association for example, the Official language in South Sudan nation is English but we have not join England League why because this is how the world Affairs should be and it would be good for South Sudan to have their own way.

    repondre message

    • 7 March 06:24, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      Good thinking. These worthless tailless monkeys have made SS look like "whore country". The E Africans have enticed SS and these short-legged jellaba slave merchants also want to SS. Like domestic dogs, SS wants to back to it’s tormenting master. I wrote earlier that those running the show are mostly jellaba moles. Nyagat Taban, a jellaba bastard is behind all these.

      repondre message

      • 7 March 06:47, by Games

        Jubaone
        S. Sudan is done as a country since 20013 when that minor differences between Machar and Kiir escalated into this current major conflicts. Thus, those Dinka elite in Juba are confuse and seems don’t know what they are doing. The only one thing they are good at are rapping, killings, displacements of civilians population and stealing. Joining Eastern Africa or Arab leagues are wasting of p

        repondre message

        • 7 March 06:47, by Games

          Joining Eastern Africa or Arab leagues are wasting of peace to come back. Taban Deng may have hands of this proposal for joining Arabs leagues, but I think, it were Dinka that has this crazy Ideas since many of them are still lives in North Sudan

          repondre message

        • 7 March 07:07, by jubaone

          Games,
          Many SS are saying it was humanely under the jellaba than the jienge shithole country we are having now. After all, many SS refugees are currently in Sudan, a sizeable proportion of jienges are Sudanese, so one would argue, SS voluntarily join the Arab League at least jienges and nyagateen would get free dollars, work and travel permits to Arab countries. Let’s forget SS it’s over.

          repondre message

  • 7 March 06:25, by Mayendit

    President Salve Kiir Mayardit
    Please don’t let it happen. Have you forgotten the history of Arabs African when they came to Africa?. They said, they were coming to Africa for Trade but later on, they took lands and power from Africans people who were not capable to defending themselves. We have lost 3.5 million people during SPLA/SPLM war what brought this killing? We can be friends but never try

    repondre message

    • 7 March 06:51, by Midit Mitot

      Mayendit,
      Fork, this is shallow mind from Kirr and his thugs that you are supporting, why don,t you support that move too?

      repondre message

  • 7 March 06:49, by Mr. Right

    South Sudan to join Arab League...to what end? Please wise-up!

    repondre message

  • 7 March 07:03, by Lenin Bull

    Congratulations South Sudan. The world is a complex place to live in. Joining Arab League as an independent country is a good survival strategy for the young nation called South Sudan.After all it will not affect our membership and brotherly relations with our East African Countries. Fools have not asked themselves why Arab countries are present in African Union? What are they doing here in AU?

    repondre message

    • 7 March 07:50, by Midit Mitot

      Athuut, Lenin Bull, do you know what so call political fool? You guys are fooling yourself. East African, Ethiopia will not believe you anymore since your fork government had already applied to be one among the Arab League.

      repondre message

      • 7 March 10:06, by Lenin Bull

        Midit, kiss your asses with Ethiopians or who ever you want to feel inferior to, but South Sudan is a sovereign independent country which can sign agreement with anybody, any country, any organization, any satan, etc on earth here whether near or far. We cannot be afraid to relate with any Country because Ethiopians/some satans will put their middle fingers in their own anuses!!

        repondre message

    • 7 March 08:43, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      I knew it, that most of you can still trace your genealogy to the jellaba. 20-40% of all jienges have jellaba ancestry somehow although this doesnt show in their features but in their genes. Do some research and you will discover that the great-great-parents of the Kiirminal must have been jellaba (mesiriya, muraheleen or jaali). Nyagat Taban is first generation jellaba from Gezira

      repondre message

      • 7 March 10:11, by Lenin Bull

        Ahahahahah! Jubaone, South Sudan is maturing politically and joining Arab League is one impeccable indication. Leaving Arabs alone to scheme evil plans against South Sudan without being present with them is more dangerous and suicidal than being present with them in every meeting and planning. In short getting insight on what they are doing and sometimes influencing them to do it in way we like.

        repondre message

        • 7 March 10:16, by Lenin Bull

          Jubaone, I have come to discovered through poor non-academic arguments being peddled across in this forum that some of our good debaters have never been to political science classes. This is why they are wasting our precious times and spaces here with pedestrian arguments. Sudan have joined more African Associations than Arab ones because they want to infiltrate and influence African affairs with

          repondre message

          • 7 March 10:22, by Lenin Bull

            their own world views, so that things will be done according to their wishes and liking. Sudan is a member of IGAD, Horn of Africa, COMESA( Headquarters in Lusaka Zambia)!!, ICGLR, Nile Basin, and AU !! Do you guys know the meaning of all these associations and Sudan being a member? South Sudan is not dissolving itself and joining any single Arab state, rather it is joining a club of equals.

            repondre message

            • 7 March 10:27, by Lenin Bull

              This clever political strategy is going to screw dog style Islamic Arab Republic of Sudan as South Sudanese diplomats will always be there attending their meetings and Sudan will not be left alone to lobby for weapons and money from his Arab cousins to come and harm us. Other Arabs who don’t have good relations with Sudan will side with South Sudan. Good for us. But political simpletons have

              repondre message

              • 7 March 10:36, by Lenin Bull

                no active brain to discover this. Israel has universities teaching Arabic language and Arab politics and this gives Israel un-parallel advantages over Arabs who don’t want to speak Jewish language mistakenly reasoning it is a language of satan. Israel screw them properly always and they in turn don’t know what is Israel. After joining Arab League South Sudan is going to establish exclusively Arab

                repondre message

                • 7 March 10:39, by Lenin Bull

                  language universities colleges, institutions so we know better Arab language, culture, religion, and politics more than Sudan blocked South Sudanese and taught us wrong satanic versions of Arab Language culture and religion.

                  repondre message

                  • 7 March 15:52, by Khent

                    Lenin

                    Any South Sudanese that supports joining the Arab League is a traitor and a sadomasochist of the worst kind. We lost over 2 million people to Arab slave raids in the 18th century and lost another 2 million fighting for our rights from 1955 to 2005. I’m still terribly disappointed that Arabic has not phased out.

                    repondre message

          • 7 March 14:48, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

            Lenin Bull,

            Who gave J1 the mandate of joining Arab league? The people must be consulted for such grand political move can go on. The country is not a property of Salva Kiir, Taban Gai or Wani Igga. They must leave our country alone.

            repondre message

            • 7 March 15:14, by Lenin Bull

              Jur_likang, good opinion and thank you for that way of reasoning. Let us stop the war first and than make our leaders accountable to us the common folks and our country will be great again. I like your way of thinking.

              repondre message

        • 7 March 10:45, by jubaone

          Lenin Fool,
          That is jienge scum to suggest that joining the Arab League would keep SS abreast of their evil plans. Was it not you jienges that were went online to suggest you liberated SS from jellaba now to voluntarily return to them on your knees? Was it your Kiirminal who felt remorseful and regretted SS secession during his last visit to Khartoum? Like dogs returning to their own vomit. Worthl

          repondre message

          • 7 March 13:58, by Lenin Bull

            Jubaone, though I sympathize with your sentiments, I need to correct you and your other IO simpletons and false propagandists that President Salva Kiir never apologized to Arab mulattoes in his recent state visit to khartoum and he will never do that till the second coming of Jesus. It was IO cheap propaganda to try to deceive ludicrous elements that have no brain of their own to reason.

            repondre message

            • 7 March 14:03, by Lenin Bull

              We have classified information and dossiers that impeccably show that SPLM/SPLA-IO, and NDM/A of Dr.Lam Akol the two of them have signed secret agreement with NIF/NCP to fight and confuse South Sudan so that finally it will collapse and as a result people will choose out of desperation to return to one Sudan system. Now NIF is training and arming SPLA-IO and accommodating SPLM-IO cadres with their

              repondre message

              • 7 March 14:08, by Lenin Bull

                families in Khartoum. It is only NAS, FDs, Bakosoro, which no links or above secret agreements with Khartoum though they are also requesting weapons and money from Khartoum for killing and destruction in South Sudan. So you are doing self-projection when you falsely accuse innocent Kiir who is performing perfectly his presidential duties.

                repondre message

  • 7 March 07:03, by Peng Kimang

    I certainly don’t understand where this jenge dominated government wants to lead South Sudan to. The main reason for SS to secede from Sudan was due to the humiliations been labeled on its citizens as abid (slave), kufar (infidels) to name a few. Even in the Arab League’s HQ (Cairo), junubins are badly humiliated to the extent of spitting on them or flushing nasty water.

    repondre message

    • 7 March 07:13, by jubaone

      Peng Kimang,
      You don’t have to understand certain things and it’s even more difficult to understand what goes in the minds of jienges or nyagats. Just see them, the way you would see a cow or monkey and don’t try to think they will ever become human beings. No. Put your efforts on Equatexit and this will save you from all these jienge-nyagat nonsense. You think, they don’t.

      repondre message

  • 7 March 07:06, by Peng Kimang

    Some Arab states threaten to withdraw from the league should SS join or become a member. Live the Jallabas alone.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 07:28, by Sunday Junup

    Ezekiel Lol was right when he said we are still one with Khartoum! Abei has gone now Kiirimnal wanted to sold the whole S.S to Arab

    repondre message

  • 7 March 07:33, by Sunday Junup

    Ezekiel Lol was right when he said we are still one with Khartoum! Abei has gone now Kiirimnal wanted to sold the whole S.S to Arab

    repondre message

  • 7 March 07:51, by deng

    When Sudan joined Arab League it was give a condition that not to let any person from Southern region become president or any high position to present Sudan in Arab league.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 08:36, by Eastern

    This is hilarious. So the Dinka regime has become that desperate. Egypt, in a bid to revive the defunct Jonglei Canal Project, is courting Kiir, the most foolish leader alive, to join Arabs in their dinner table!

    repondre message

    • 7 March 08:53, by deng

      Yes Kiir is Dinka but doesn’t represent Dinka, Kiir will go and the country remain for generations to come no one will agree with individuals to destroy the country only for their own interest.

      repondre message

    • 7 March 10:53, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      What else did you expect from such a jienge? Had the jellaba just told jienges that they would be made to "own" the SS without a fight, there would have been no war in the first place. The jienge loves to be leader and to eat. That is it. John Garang said it, that one day SS will be sold by just a bottle of Tusker. That is happening now. Focus on Equatexit. It’ll save you from this jienge

      repondre message

    • 7 March 11:19, by jubaone

      What the Arab League needs is not an equal partner like SS which economically, socio-culturally and racially is inferior, but a bunch of jienge toilet cleaners, door attendants and tea carriers. They are suitable for these jobs. After all, they would not bring in any value addition to their Arab masters.

      repondre message

    • 7 March 12:26, by South South

      We liberated South Sudan from fake Arabs, period. Arab League is like AU, UN, East Africa Community, IGAD and so on. We are truly Africa, period.

      repondre message

      • 7 March 12:55, by jubaone

        South South,
        Except, you didn’t have to fight East Africans or the rest of Africa to be a member. None has ever stopped you being part of the "Arabs". You are just returning where you belong. That is very fine. We as Equatorians are also choosing NOT to be "Arabs". Once you get free dollars, let us also know. We may opt to join you.

        repondre message

      • 7 March 13:39, by jubaone

        South South,
        See in from an Arab-Israeli perspective. The Arabs want to make sure Israel does NOT establish a permanent foothold in SS after it’s massive military and diplomatic support. Recall, Israel was the first country ever to recognize SS independence. Diplomatically SS is like a "voting cow". It will be used to support any anti US-Israeli resolutions at the UN.

        repondre message

        • 7 March 14:40, by South South

          jubaone,

          You are totally wrong. South Sudan is a country and will follow its interests first. Israel’s relationship with South Sudan is very especially and will remain there to be seen for years to come. Morocco, Egypt and Jordan have very strong relationship with Israel. Israel once time requested to join Arab League but was denied.

          repondre message

          • 7 March 14:53, by jubaone

            South South,
            You mix diplomatic interests and national-security interests. Did any of the Arab states vote for the recognition of Palestine to obtain an "Observer Status" at the UN in 2012-13? Did any of the Arab states vote for the recognition of Jerusalem as the Jewish capital? Get your Facts and Analysis straight. Dont pretend to be a strategic analyst. Leave that for us, just look after cows.

            repondre message

    • 7 March 13:45, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      The opposition must capitalize on this and start diplomatic relations with Israel once the jienge republic goes "Arab". The jienges will associate themselves with anti-Israeli jihadist states that are hell bent on destroying Israel. This is a serious concern and the opposition must seek means to counter this. It is simple and doable. They must take this golden chance.

      repondre message

  • 7 March 11:32, by Deng Marham

    Am suprise and shock to see that south sudan government has formally applied to join the League of Arab States. if it’s true, have the government forgotten the Arab which took her two decades to get independent?. Now let the government ask Dinka Ngok what happen to them when chief Deng Kuol join Arab in Korodufan for purpose of taxes and distance that he was minimising has become a big problem.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 15:24, by Lenin Bull

    My IO friends don’t waste your times trying to court Israel over this issue. Israel knows more about SPLM/SPLA-IO the master minds behind them, their grand objectives, their weapons, money, logistics and training camps(all in Sudan). Further, Israel knows more than you nincompoops do what South Sudan is doing. You are barking here for nothing. If all of you want to make sense,

    repondre message

  • 7 March 15:29, by Lenin Bull

    first love and wish your country South Sudan and its people peace and development and Israel will be your friends. The yardstick to measure great people nowaday is their iron undivided love, and nationalism/patriotism to their countries. The damned IO failed this test since 2013 when they set the young country ablaze so soon. Civilized world judges them as Arab stooges.

    repondre message

    • 7 March 16:00, by Khent

      Lenin

      You support this decision!? I have no respect for those who want any type of relations with Arabs; I have NEVER witnessed a ’country’ humiliate itself to this extent. It’s disgusting, and those that came up with this decision should be shot. I did not think that it was even possible for those brain-dead hicks in Juba to be anymore pathetic.

      repondre message

